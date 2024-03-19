Singer Jane McDonald has revealed how her great-nephew Ed has helped her deal with her grief following the loss of her fiancé Eddie Rothe.

Jane McDonald’s fiancé Eddie died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer in 2021. He and Jane had planned to marry and spend their retirement travelling. However, life had other plans for fan-favourite Jane following his death.

Jane McDonald lost her fiancé Ed in 2021 to cancer (Credit: Splash News)

Jane McDonald on life as a ‘Gr-auntie’ to nephew Ed

The star has previously spoken about the new little man in her life. And now, with baby Ed approaching his second birthday, Jane has revealed that the joy of seeing him grow up has helped her process her grief for her beloved Eddie.

Speaking to Yours magazine, Jane shared that she loves being a great auntie – or Gr-auntie, as she calls herself.

And, she admitted, it’s impossible to feel sad about all that she’s lost when little ray of sunshine Ed is around.

“He is a miracle to us. The joy of an 18-month-old baby splashing in a puddle. You don’t watch TV when they’re around, you just sit and gaze at them,” she said.

Jane added: “We all have downs in our lives or losses in our lives, and then a new life comes and changes it all.”

Jane has admitted she’s embracing love, no matter what form it comes in (Credit: Splash News)

‘Love comes in all shapes and sizes’

Speaking about finding new love, Jane revealed that it doesn’t need to come from a partner. She finds it in her best friend Sue, her family and her fans.

Just take it, because we deserve love. All of us.

She added: “Love can be a dog, it can be a cat. It can be grandkids, it can be children. Love comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes. And it’s there. Just take it, because we deserve love. All of us.”

