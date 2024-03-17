Jane McDonald ‘has no plans on making Loose Women return’ amid claims she could come back for special

Loose Women was reportedly looking to rope Jane McDonald into a return to celebrate the show’s upcoming 25th birthday.

The beloved presenter is on screens on Sunday for a repeat of her Holidaying with Jane McDonald show.

ITV show Loose Women will be celebrating 25 years of the programme in September, and although Jane left her role as a panellist in 2014, she was at the top of the list for making a special return reports had claimed.

Jane starred on the show for many years (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Is Jane McDonald returning to Loose Women?

A source told Bella magazine: “In September, Loose Women will celebrate 25 years on air, a feat nobody, especially the critics, thought they could achieve.

“But they have proved everybody wrong and bosses want to go all-out with the celebrations, including bringing back some Loose Women legends. And top of the list is Jane McDonald.”

They continued: “For many she is the ultimate Loose Woman and they will do anything to make sure she’s involved.”

However, a spokesperson for Jane told ED!: “There are no discussions taking place with regards to Jane returning to Loose Women whatsoever. She always thoroughly enjoys going back as a guest and catching up with the ladies but there’s no plans to go back as a panellist.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV.

Jane left Loose Women back in 2014 after a decade of regularly appearing amongst the panel. However, she ultimately chose to quit due to touring commitments, as she continued to pursue her music career.

Jane said of leaving the show: “It’s easy to keep doing something safe, but I’m a singer. It’s been an incredible ten years and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Jane McDonald news

According to the source, the show’s executives are eager to make Jane’s potential return work on her terms. They apparently said: “They also want to try and convince Jane to come back as a regular. The viewers would love it and they would happily make it work on Jane’s terms.”

They also want to try and convince Jane to come back as a regular.

Since starring on the show, Jane’s career has sky-rocketed, with namesake shows on Channel 5 and a successful music career. Unfortunately, Jane has also suffered some tragedies, including the death of fiancé Eddie Rothe.

Jane McDonald has made occasional appearances on the show since her exit in 2014 (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Jane McDonald partner

In 1993, Jane’s father, Peter, died while her mother, Jean, died in 2018. Just three years later in 2021, Jane faced another tragic loss when her partner Eddie Rothe died from lung cancer.

Jane spoke to the Daily Mail about her heartbreaking loss in November, explaining: “It wasn’t slow, because we didn’t know. He had no symptoms. As daft as it sounds, I’m thankful it was during Covid because I was there with him.

“Nobody else was. But that was the hardest thing. I had no nurses or doctors come in. I had to learn how to do it all myself. I had him at home as long as I could. Then I took him to the Wakefield Hospice, which is a beautiful place.

“I’ll be forever grateful to them. I was with him all the time there.”

