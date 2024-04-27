Olly Murs admits he feels ‘guilty’ leaving wife Amelia ‘with the nappies and sleepless nights’ after birth of baby Madison

Olly Murs has shared his “guilt” after heading off on tour just days after the birth of baby girl Madison.

Singer Olly and wife Amelia welcomed their first baby earlier this month. However, just days after she was born, Olly was booked to support Take That on tour, leaving Amelia at home holding the baby.

This week he’s been at London’s O2 Arena, and little Madison has been backstage with her dad. But that hasn’t stopped Olly admitting that he feels “guilty” leaving Amelia “with the nappies and the sleepless nights”.

Olly Murs headed off on tour with Take That shortly after baby Madison’s birth (Credit: Cover Images)

A video from the show was shared by one fan. In it, Olly is seen telling the audience how it feels to be a new dad.

In the footage, obtained by the MailOnline, Olly says: “It’s been the most craziest time. Because obviously on one hand I’ve got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights. And I’m on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!”

He then joked: “But this week I’ve been home. I’ve done the nappies, I’ve done the late nights and I can’t wait to stay on tour. I’m joking! Honestly, she is truly awesome. I never thought I’d be a dad, so I can’t quite believe it.”

The singer then pointed to his manhood and shouted: “It works! And genuinely I’m super, super proud. And to be on this tour, it’s just topped it off. So what an amazing time for me right now.”

Little Madison doesn’t seem to be a fan of her dad’s singing (Credit: Instagram)

Olly Murs shares new pictures of baby Madi

He also shared new pictures of Madison and a cute video of himself singing to his daughter. Olly jokes in the clip that Madi is becoming tired and says: “It’s not the first time someone’s fallen asleep while I’ve been singing.”

New pictures from the tour also show what Olly’s Friday nights “look like these days”.

He told followers to “swipe to the end” where he could be seen changing baby Madi’s nappy on a changing table backstage at the O2.

Wife Amelia also shared a clip of Olly singing to their daughter backstage during a vocal warm up. In the clip, Madi can be heard crying, with Olly joking that she wasn’t enjoying his performance.

‘You’re absolutely bossing it’

Fans were loving it, though, telling the star that he’s “smashing” parenthood and being a busy working dad.

“I always knew you would be an amazing daddy! Madison is so lucky too have the best parents! Super proud of you both. Enjoy every moment, it’s such a blessing in life,” said one follower.

Another added: “You are absolutely bossing it. Both amazing parents.”

