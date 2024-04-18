Olly Murs admits ‘it was so horrible to say goodbye’ as he leaves wife and baby days after birth

Olly Murs has opened up about being separated from his wife and newborn baby.

Former Voice UK judge Olly, 39, announced the arrival of daughter Madison earlier this week.

Olly and wife Amelia‘s “mini Murs” was welcomed into the world after the couple confirmed they were expecting back in December.

But as Olly explained to his fans, the new dad didn’t embark on paternity leave after Amelia gave birth. Indeed, the Troublemaker was right back at it after he had to travel for work.

Olly Murs baby news

Speaking on Instagram Stories hours after sharing a family pic showing him and Amelia walking together with a carseat, former X Factor star Olly admitted he had to travel to Leeds.

That’s because Olly was booked to perform with Take That – and even though he has just become a father for the first time, the show must go on!

Olly said to fans: “It’s been an incredible few days. Little Madison is here. And we’re just very, very over the moon and just full of love.”

‘It was so horrible to say goodbye to Madison and Amelia’

Olly continued: “I just wanted to jump on here and say that everyone who is coming to the Leeds show tonight for the Take That show, I am here, yes. I mean it was so horrible to say goodbye this morning to Madison and Amelia.”

I can’t believe I’m a dad.

He reasoned: “But the show must go on. I’m here tonight so I just wanted to send all my love to you guys and thank you for all your support and love. I really appreciate it. I can’t believe I’m a dad.”

Thrilled fans were quick to offer Olly their congratulations yesterday (Wednesday April 17) after he shared the pic which appeared to show him, Amelia, and Madison leaving hospital together.

“Welcome to the world Madison,” commented just one well wisher among scores to offer their congratulations.

“Madison we love you so much already,” Olly himself captioned the precious image.

Olly and Amelia, 31, started dating in 2020. They moved in together during the coronavirus pandemic before getting engaged in 2022, and marrying last summer.

