Olly Murs and wife Amelia welcome first baby as they share adorable first picture and tot’s name

Singer Olly Murs and wife Amelia have announced the birth of their baby girl.

The married couple tied the knot in July last year and announced that they were expecting their first child in December.

Sharing the exciting announcement with his followers on Instagram, Amelia showed off her growing bump while Olly held up a photo from their baby scan. “Baby Murs due 2024,” he wrote in his caption.

Olly Murs and wife Amelia have welcomed their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Olly Murs announces birth of first baby

Earlier today (April 17), Olly posted a picture of himself and Amelia leaving hospital with their little girl.

The proud parents could be seen leaving the hospital, with Olly carrying the tot in her car seat.

He also shared her name in the caption: “Our mini Murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already.”

Fan reaction

“Congratulations you guys,” said Vicky Pattison. “Welcome to the world little angel,” said another follower. “Huge huge congrats,” said another. “You will make the best parents,” another cooed.

Olly sold his £2 million Essex mansion in preparation for becoming a dad

Following the news of Amelia’s pregnancy, The Sun reported in January that Olly sold his Essex mansion for £2 million.

The luxurious home, which featured a gym, hot tub, steam room, games room, swimming pool, and bar, wasn’t the most friendly home for a newborn. Knowing that a baby was on the way, Olly sold the mansion far in advance.

“As much as Olly will no doubt be thrilled at the prospect of being a parent, there will probably be a part of him that will be sad to wave goodbye to the incredible home,” an insider revealed.

They continued: “Olly’s fans will be familiar with his sprawling barn conversion as it often featured in the poolside ­fitness videos which he and Amelia posted during lockdown.”

“So fans will know that he really is bidding farewell to a very special place with lots of memories.”

