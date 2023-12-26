It’s fair to say 2023 has seen a lot of celebrity babies enter the world.

From Gordon and Tana Ramsay to Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash to Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, plenty of big names have welcomed new arrivals this year.

And 2024 promises to be the same, with a whole load of celebrity babies due. Must be something in the water, eh?

Here are all of the celebrity parents expecting babies in 2024!

Olly is set to become a dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity babies: Olly and Amelia Murs

Earlier this month, singer and presenter Olly revealed that he and his wife, Amelia, are expecting their first child in an Instagram post. In the cute pic, Olly is seen holding an ultrasound picture, and pointing at his wife’s burgeoning baby bump.

The couple got married on Osea Island in Essex in July, and shortly after their nuptials Olly told HELLO! that they were thinking of starting a family.

Sienna is expecting a baby girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sienna Miller

This year, model and actress Sienna confirmed she was pregnant with her second child. Sienna is already a mum to 10-year-old daughter Marlowe from a previous relationship.

Her new bundle of joy will be her first with fellow actor boyfriend Oli Green. And in a recent interview with Vogue, Sienna revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

The Love Island stars are welcoming their third child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla Thurlow

Former Love Island star Camilla announced in December that she is pregnant with her third baby with Jamie Jewitt. The pair met on the ITV2 dating show six years ago and are one of Love Island’s biggest success stories.

Confirming the news of their upcoming bundle of joy, Camilla told fans that they are expecting a baby boy next year.

Ashley suffered heartbreak when his daughter died two years ago (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Cain

Earlier this month, Ashley shared that he was to become a father again, two years after the death of his daughter Azaylia from leukaemia.

The TV personality and former footballer split from Azaylia’s mother, Safiyya Vorajee, last year, but is set to become a father again. He told The Sun that his late daughter was the first person he told, too. He said: “After going to her resting place and speaking to her about it, I just had a feeling in my heart and in my soul that she was happy for me.”

The couple are expecting a baby girl (Credit: ITV)

Sam Aston

Coronation Street star Sam shared in November that he’s expecting a third child – a baby girl – with his wife Briony. She was originally pregnant with twins, but sadly miscarried one of the babies due to vanishing twin syndrome.

Briony told OK! that the pregnancy is “bittersweet”, explaining: “We started thinking, ‘We could have had two … Will the living twin always wonder, ‘What if?’ and will they feel lonely? We found ourselves questioning what could have been, while feeling grateful for what we’ve got.”

Peter and Emily Andre

Peter and Emily announced in October that they’re expecting another baby together. They already have daughter Amelia and son Theo together, while Peter also has son Junior and daughter Princess from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

They announced the news in an Instagram post in which Emily held up a series of ultrasound scan photographs, and wrote: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.”

Aston is a already a proud dad to two boys (Credit: ITV)

Aston Merrygold

JLS and Strictly star Aston announced in September that he’s expecting another baby with his wife Sarah. The couple announced the news in an Instagram post in which they sat their two sons down to tell them the cute news.

He says in the clip: “We want to tell you something, very special,” before showing a positive pregnancy test to the camera. The video ended with the family smiling and kissing Sarah’s baby bump.

Jeremy is becoming a dad for the sixth time (Credit: TalkTV)

Celebrity babies: Jeremy Kyle

TalkTV host Jeremy, 58, is set to become a father again for the sixth time after confirming in September that his wife, Vicky, is pregnant. Jeremy shares son Oliver, born in 2020, with Vicky, while he also has a daughter from his first marriage to Kirsty Rowley and three children with second wife Carla Germaine.

He told The Sun of the happy news: “We’re over the moon as our family is complete.”

Celebrity babies: Sophia Peschisolido

Sophie, daughter of The Apprentice star Karren Brady, announced that she’s pregnant last month on Instagram. In her post, she’s pictured cradling her bump, and added the caption: “5 months of growing you.” The baby will be her first with fiancé Frankie Makin.

Karren appeared on Loose Women to share her excitement at being a grandmother – but did say that she’s not a fan of the term ‘grandma’ as it “seems a bit formal”.

