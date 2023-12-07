Olly Murs announces wife Amelia is expecting their first baby and fans are thrilled

Olly Murs sent his fans wild last night (Wednesday, December 6) as he shared a very exciting announcement on Instagram.

The 39-year-old has revealed that he and wife Amelia are expecting their first child together!

Olly and Amelia Murs expecting first baby together

Taking to Instagram for his 4.6 million followers to see, Olly revealed that he and Amelia will be welcoming a cute addition to their family in 2024.

In a sweet snap, Olly can be seen pointing excitedly at Amelia’s blossoming baby bump, as she smiles at her husband.

Olly can also be seen holding an ultrasound of their new baby.

“Baby Murs due 2024,” Olly captioned the post. Amelia also shared the post on her own profile with her 90k followers.

Amelia and Olly shared the news with fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans go wild over Olly Murs’ baby news

It’s safe to say that the news went down well with Olly’s fans. They flooded the comment section with their congratulations.

“Amazing news [love heart emoji],” Amanda Holden commented. “Congrats guys,” Strictly star Dianne Buswell said.

“Congratulations to you both,” John Bishop wrote. “Yes, Dad! Huge Congrats to all the Family,” Matt Baker said.

“Omg this is the best news!!! Congratulations to you both baby Murs will have so much love,” another fan wrote. “This is the best news,” another said.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh buzzing! I knew it!!!!!” a third gushed.

Olly announced family plans earlier this year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Olly announces family plans

The news comes just months after Olly announced his plans to start a family.

Back in July, Olly and Amelia tied the knot in a lavish three-day ceremony on Osea Island, Essex.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine a couple of weeks later, Olly revealed that the couple were already planning on starting a family.

“We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around. It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: ‘This is where we got married’,” he told the publication.

