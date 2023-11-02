Olly Murs’ The Voice UK co-stars wince as he makes ‘dig’ about being ‘out of work’ in awkward live interview

The Voice star Olly Murs made his co-stars wince as he made an awkward dig about being “out of work”.

The cringe-worthy moment took place during a live interview ahead of the hit ITV show’s return this weekend.

Olly has been axed by The Voice (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs axed by The Voice

Back in September, Olly revealed that the 2023 series of The Voice will be his final one. The singer revealed that he’s been axed from the new season of the show, which will air in 2024.

“I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come. But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that,” he told The Sun at the time.

“I don’t want to [bleep] my fans or [bleep] people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it anymore’. No. Genuinely, I accept their decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah,” he then added.

Olly made a cheeky dig in a Q&A (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs makes awkward dig after The Voice axing

Now, during a Q&A ahead of the return of the show, Olly made a dig at his axing. The star joined Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones, and Wil.i.am to discuss the new season of the show.

The cheeky remark came at the end of the Q&A. As the interview came to a close, Wil.i.am spoke about how by 2030, most artists may be AI.

“Maybe by 2030, the biggest artists in the world won’t be human,” he said. “Cos it’s gonna be AI.”

It was at this point Olly made his remark. “What year’s that gonna be? I just want to make a few plans. I’m out of work at the moment,” he quipped.

His co-star, Anne-Marie, winced as she laughed along at his joke.

Who will replace Olly? (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced they’ve ‘worked out’ who’s replacing Olly

Upon hearing the news that Olly had been axed, some fans took to Twitter to speculate over who would be replacing him.

“Now that The Voice Kids and Starstruck have been cancelled I wonder if ITV’s plan is to bring over talent from those shows – Danny Jones or Adam Lambert perhaps? Or Shania Twain ideally,” one fan tweeted.

“If I had to give an instant reaction as to who will probably replace him… Adam Lambert?” another wrote.

“That’s who I think unless they go for two women and add Shania Twain as a coach,” a third said.

Who will replace Olly? Speculation will surely increase ahead of next year’s series!

Read more: First pictures of Olly Murs’ three-day wedding including wife Amelia’s two dresses are revealed

The Voice UK starts on Saturday 4th November at 8.25pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX

What did you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.