Stacey Solomon has admitted she’s “so emotional” as she announced her latest Primark clothing collection.

The Loose Women star, 34, is celebrating the release of her eighth collection with the clothing brand, as she admitted she doesn’t know how she “got so lucky”.

Stacey shared photos of he youngest children dressed in some of the new items in the kids clothing collection.

Stacey Solomon Primark collection

Alongside the pics, Stacey said: “My heart. I don’t know why I feel so emotional. Even after 5 years & 8 collections I still don’t know how I got so lucky.

Each time they ask me to do it again I pinch myself.

“This is collection number 8!! HOW?!? 4 years I’ve had my dream job of designer children’s wear with @primark and I genuinely can not believe it.”

Stacey continued: “Each time they ask me to do it again I pinch myself because nothing is ever guaranteed and I just feel so damn lucky & privileged to get to do it.

“I hope you love this one as much as the others & from the bottom of my heart THANK YOU.”

Stacey has gushed over her latest collection with Primark (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

The mum-of-five added: “I can’t say it enough because without you guys I would NEVER get these opportunities in the first place let alone be able to do it over & over again.

“Thank you thank you thank you! To the moon and back. In store from tomorrow.”

Her followers gushed over the stunning collection in the comments, and praised Stacey on her achievement.

One person said: “Your collections are beautiful and your children look so adorable.”

Stacey said she can’t believe she now has eight collections with Primark (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

Another commented: “Maybe they keep asking because you are amazing. Love your clothes.”

A third added: “You are amazing. Wish you all the luck in the future.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “So cute, you deserve to be successful… you and your family are pure joy.”

