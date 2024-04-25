Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon has addressed fans after they shared concern for a strange habit she has at bedtime. The DIY lover took to social media this week to share with her followers an insight into a typical evening in her life.

However, the clip has appeared to raise eyebrows, with Stacey quickly receiving feedback on “two major issues” with the video.

Now, Stace has had her say and quipped back at her fans who had a bone to pick.

Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon shocked fans with her bedtime habit (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon addresses concern from fans

One habit of Stacey’s had her followers worried about the star’s health. In the video, Stacey could be seen popping a teabag and sugar into a cup before settling down for the night – but she didn’t drink her brew then! Instead, she was prepping it for the morning.

The Loose Women panellist explained: “Prepare a cup of tea ready for me to just add hot water in the morning because it is the first thing I look forward to when I wake up.

“Can’t wait!”

The Sort Your Life Out host could then be seen snuggling up in bed sporting a jumper as she gave her fans a glimpse into her slumber-ready style.

You have nothing to worry about…

On Wednesday morning (April 24), Stace took to her stories to tease her fans who weren’t impressed with her before bed habit.

Stacey addressed concern from her fans recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon explains her before bed hack

Chatting to the camera whilst getting ready for the day, Stacey said: “Last night when I put my going to bed video on there were two major issues everyone had with that video.

“Number one was, I make my cup of tea before I go to bed for the morning and so many of you were like, ‘Oh my gosh, Stacey! Spiders are going to crawl in that tea, you’re going to drink spiders in the morning.’

“I think I would notice if a spider crawled in my tea. I’d definitely notice. You have nothing to worry about…”

Stacey also went on to detail another problem with the clip. She said: “So that was number one, spider in the tea gate, and number two was, ‘I can’t believe you went to bed in a jumper!’ Now, it’s still winter weather here, like freezing.

“It’s sunny and sometimes the day can get to like 12, 13, 14 degrees, pleasant. But over night time it’s like one degree here. I’m not putting the heating on in what is practically the month of May.

“So while the British weather is cursing us with bitterly cold evenings, I’ll be wearing a jumper to bed.”

