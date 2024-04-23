Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon could be seen teasing each other on Stacey’s Instagram stories last night (April 22).

It was here that Joe admitted he has a new goal – and it’s to do with his appearance.

In the clip, Joe could be seen sporting a very tight-fitting top, which sparked Stacey’s confusion.

Joe then went on to confess he is on a mission to shed the pounds…

The star has revealed a new goal (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

In the video shared to Stacey’s stories, the Renovation Rescue star could be seen explaining to her fans that she was attempting to bake bread. Moments later, Joe appeared in the frame, rocking a very strange t-shirt whilst nibbling on some chocolate.

Stacey looked bewildered before exclaiming: “What the hell – is that your running top?”

Joe gave a hilarious snap of his t-shirt which looked to be skin tight, before simply replying: “Yeah, I’m trying to lose a bit of weight, whilst I’m eating chocolate.”

Stace then gasped and giggled: “Why are you trying to lose weight!? Look at this top – it’s got silver foil in it!”

The Sort Your Life Out star then exposed the inside of Joe’s black t-shirt, which was indeed lined with silver. Stacey explained: “It’s like one of those heat blankets for when you’ve fallen in the water.”

Stacey couldn’t help but laugh at Joe’s new t-shirt (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

Joe Swash reveals fitness mission to wife Stacey Solomon

Joe then attempted to explain: “It’s meant to gather sweat, enhance sweatness, to lose a little bit of weightness.

“Look how tight it is!”

The former I’m A Celebrity star then became distracted with Stacey’s antics and questioned: “Anyway, what are you doing?”

A mischievous looking Stacey announced: “I’m making bread, what are you doing?”

Trying to lose weight, why are you making bread?

Joe then scolded: “Trying to lose weight, why are you making bread?”

The dad-of-six then sauntered out of frame before Stacey joked: “Did you come in here to show me your guns?”

The happy couple aren’t afraid of poking fun at each other of course and in a recent appearance on the telly, Joe even gave Stace quite an insulting nickname!

During the debut episode of Renovation Rescue, Joe complained as Stacey explained that she wanted to divide their garage with a wall.

She said: “I want to build my first-ever stud wall in the garage to separate my home gym from my husband’s fishing gear. Every time I work out, I have to look at that mess – so I’ve had enough!”

Stacey later admitted to her filming crew: “Joe keeps calling me Donald Trump and saying that I’m just going around building walls.

“But once I know how to do this, trust me I’m going to split our bedroom in half, I’m going to have my own bit of the toilet!”

