Stacey Solomon is well known for her stunning house, dubbed Pickle Cottage, from showing off it’s contemporary decor in her Tap to Tidy book or sharing clips of her children on her Instagram Stories making mischief around the idyllic home.

Stacey isn’t afraid of giving her followers a realistic insight into what her home life looks like. However, one thing we were all probably amazed by is just how spotless the abode is.

But now, none other than Stacey’s sister Jemma has pointed out one aspect of Pickle Cottage that really needs some tender loving care.

Jemma pointed out something Stacey needed to clean up (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon shares filthy part of house

Stacey took to her social media stories last night (April 18) to give a hilarious glimpse into cleaning a pretty neglected part of her house.

Although, it wasn’t her idea! In fact, it was her sister Jemma who “shamed” Stacey for her mucky dustbins.

Stace even gave us a close-up of the mucky bins sat by Pickle Cottage’s gate, before attacking them with some elbow grease – or, more like, soap and a jet washer!

Stacey even roped Jemma in, who gave the Sort Your Life Out star a hand in scrubbing the dustbins. Once the task was done, Stacey snapped a proud shot of her now sparkling dustbins and penned: “The cleanest bins in Essex. Now I need to do the fence.

“Thanks for the kick up the [bleep] @label.lady.1.”

The cleanest bins in Essex.

Jemma reshared the story to her own social media and quipped back: “That’s what sisters are for.”

The sisters then took a moment to pose for a sweet selfie, though their jabs didn’t end there. Jemma wrote: “When she copies my outfit,” followed by a winking emoji.

The close siblings could be seen posing for the camera whilst donning matching jumpers!

Stacey Solomon roped in her sister to clean up a dirty part of her house (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon launches brand-new show

The TV favourite recently aired in her brand-new series on Channel 4, Renovation Rescue. Stacey gives disheartened home owners a hand in transforming their homes after suffering renovation failures and cowboy builders on the show.

Ahead of the launch, Stacey wrote to social media: “We started filming it last year, didn’t finish until Jan this year. Finally it’s all come together.”

Stacey also revealed there was a last-minute change to the show’s name. “We changed the name from Bricking It to Renovation Rescue,” she explained.

“It’s me and Agi (the most incredible builder) helping people in horrible circumstances finish their renovations. It was an INCREDIBLE show to make. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

