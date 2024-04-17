Stacey Solomon rarely lifts the lid on her relationship with her mum. Other than praising her for babysitting, Stacey takes the phrase ‘mum’s the word’ pretty literally when it comes to her own mother.

But why does Stacey’s mum rarely make the limelight? The Renovation Rescue star is known for showing off her family life online, including snaps with her siblings and glimpses into her home with five kids, but Stacey’s mum doesn’t make the cut.

Here is everything we know about Stacey Solomon’s mum, Fiona…

Stacey’s mum Fiona shies away from the limelight (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Stacey Solomon’s relationship with mysterious mum Fiona

Despite being absent from her social media, Stacey’s mum seems to be very much involved in the star’s everyday life. From doting on her grandchildren to being there for every single one of Stacey’s births, Fiona and Stacey seem to share a special bond.

Although their relationship is very close, Fiona has apparently banned Stacey from posting pictures of her on her feed.

This rule has left some fans very confused. Especially when Stacey previously shared a snap alongside her nan, sister Jemma and her mum – but chose to blur out Fiona’s face.

One social media user questioned: “I may sound dumb but why is someone that’s on TV been blurred out on a picture?” and another said: “I thought that too! Unless they aren’t going to be on the show.”

However, one pointed out: “It’s her mum who doesn’t like being in media and probably won’t be on the show.”

A second agreed: “Her mum stays out of the media.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon and her mum on Loose Women

Fiona has stepped into the limelight before though. She appeared on Loose Women alongside her daughter in 2017.

It was there she gave a candid insight into raising Stacey. Fiona even admitted that she had fears that she was a “terrible” mother.

Fiona said of when Stacey fell pregnant at 2017: “I got to a stage where I thought, what have I done, I must have been a terrible mother.”

When you look how young she is and the things she’s dealt with in life, that’s what makes me really proud.

She continued: “It wasn’t just Stacey, I have another daughter. Both my girls went through teenage years, it really was… [tearaways].

“Stacey was the one who always got into trouble and always got caught. She bunked off school and got detention.

“In the end, we took her out of school and she went to stay with her nan. She knew exactly what to do to put her in line.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Regardless of her teenage struggles, Stacey Solomon praised her mum, stating: “I was taught by the best.”

Fiona also gushed about the woman Stacey has become. She said at the time: “She’s still a young woman and when you look how young she is and the things she’s dealt with in life, that’s what makes me really proud.

“Because I think she’s had a lot of emotional issues in her life that, quite frankly, not many people would experience those things. And how she’s handled those things, it’s brilliant. She’s a wonderful mum.”

Fiona has previously opened up about raising Stacey on Loose Women (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

‘I couldn’t have raised my pickles without her’

During the pandemic, Stacey gave another insight into just how close the mother daughter duo are, by writing a letter to her mum on social media. Stacey said: “I feel so strange tonight so… I’m going to write my mum a letter.

“She’s usually here most days helping me with the boys when I’m working. I spoke to her earlier and for some reason it made my tummy flip a bit.

“I couldn’t have raised my pickles without her. And as sad as it sounds, she’s the person I go to whenever I’m feeling nervous, and even at 30 she knows how to make me feel like everything is going to be okay…

“I miss her cuddles and just her kindness.”

Stacey has also explained that she has been determined to have her mum present during her births as she “wouldn’t let her die”.

The star has even performed for her mum on Loose Women. She serenaded Fiona in a touching tribute – the pair then ended the segment with a sweet embrace – aww!

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s children ‘in tears’ during family holiday: ‘They don’t want to leave!’

Watch Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue tonight (April 17) on Channel 4 at 9pm.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.