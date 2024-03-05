Meet Sort Your Life Out’s Iwan Carrington – love life, Stateside success, sudden TV axe and ‘living on the floor’ as ‘cash was tight’

Iwan Carrington is one of Stacey Solomon’s experts on Sort Your Life Out and we’ve made the ultimate profile of everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the expert cleaner.

Cleaner Iwan joined the show in the first series in 2021, and has gained a lot of fans since he started out as one of Stacey’s two right-hand men.

Here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about king of clean Iwan Carrington…

Iwan, Stacey, Dilly and Rob on Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out star Iwan Carrington ‘lived on the floor of his own home for months’

Sort Your Life Out star Iwan told Metro back in 2022 that he “lived on cardboard on the floor of his home for months”.

I have fond memories of eating pizza on camping chairs on top of a makeshift cardboard carpet.

Iwan bought his first home, a two-bedroom apartment in south-east London, in 2009. He revealed: “Cash was tight so doing it up was on a total budget. One of the first things I did was rip up the old carpet, and for the first couple of months I lived on cardboard on the floor.”

He added: “Some of the floorboards were very damaged and beneath them I found some interesting things, like an old Coke can and a Smarties tube from the 1980s.”

But he does have “fond memories” of those first few months in his own home: “I have fond memories of eating pizza on camping chairs on top of a makeshift cardboard carpet after moving in,” he giggled.

What else has Iwan presented?

You might recognise some of Iwan’s presenting jobs outside of Sort Your Life Out too.

Iwan joined Steph’s Packed Lunch in 2020 as the show’s bargain and deals hunter. He shared weekly deals with Steph McGovern and viewers at home before the Channel 4 show was sadly axed.

“I love working with Steph. She’s such a delight to work with,” Iwan said before the show went off air. “She is the most professional person and she just creates an amazing atmosphere in the studio. She’s a powerhouse.”

Iwan has even had success in the States. He presented series one of Big Block Overhaul in 2022.

The show was a “social experiment in which a team of experts helps a group of neighbouring families to work together to declutter, organise, clean and redesign their homes, in just five days”. Sounds like his experience with Stacey might just have helped him on that one!

Iwan also appeared as a bargain hunter on Steph’s Packed Lunch before it was axed (Credit: Channel 4)

What age is Iwan Carrington and where is he from?

Iwan was born in Shropshire but now lives in London.

Iwan celebrates his birthday on April 26. It’s believed Iwan is in his thirties, but he’s never shared his exact age!

Does Iwan Carrington have YouTube?

Iwan Carrington has a successful YouTube account too, where he regularly shares hauls and house improvement tips.

He’s been posting for over five years, so there’s a lot of content for fans of Iwan to enjoy, including shopping hauls.

“There’s something very cosy about sitting down with a coffee, lighting some candles and filming a haul from the comfort of my living room,” he has said previously.

If you want to follow Iwan on YouTube, you can find him @MrCarrington.

Does Iwan Carrington from Sort Your Life Out have Instagram?

He does! You can follow Iwan on Instagram @mistercarrington.

He often shares cleaning tips and photos from behind the scenes of Sort Your Life Out.

Sort Your Life Out: Who is Iwan Carrington’s partner? Is he married?

Iwan confirmed in a video in 2018 on his YouTube channel that he could see himself settling in Germany as that is “where my partner is from”.

He hasn’t shared any photos or videos with his partner and it’s unclear if the pair are still together.

Iwan keeps his personal life private, and recently said on YouTube that he only puts out “what I’m comfortable with” to cope with fame.

Iwan has been with Stacey’s tidying show since it started (Credit: BBC)

What’s Iwan Carrington’s net worth?

According to various online sources, it pays to be a cleaning influencer. Reports suggest Iwan is worth around £1m.

Has Iwan Carrington written a book?

Iwan is a published author after he contributed to the official Sort Your Life Out book, 3 Steps to Transform Your Home and Change Your Life.

Stacey wrote the book with the help of her contributors Iwan, Dilly Carter and Robert Bent.

Sort Your Life Out continues on Tuesday, March 5 at 8pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

