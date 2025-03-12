Stacey Solomon faces backlash from Sort Your Life Out fans as she paints single mum’s beloved clock

Sort Your Life Out fans took aim at show host Stacey Solomon during last night’s episode (March 11).

This week’s show saw Stacey and her team help a single mother of four declutter her home in Welshpool, Wales.

Stacey helped Katrina and family (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Sort Your Life Out last night?

Last night’s edition of Sort Your Life Out saw Stacey and her team head to mid Wales to help Katrina and family declutter.

After moving to the home five years ago, Katrina was in need of a major clean-up, with her home self-described as being a “pigsty”.

“The issue was, we bought the junk here with us, bought more junk while we were here. I was buying more storage and I’ll sort it later, and later’s just never came,” Katrina explained.

Stacey helped the family change their lives (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon and team declutter Katrina’s home

Her eldest daughter, Tayla, described the household clutter as “chaotic”.

Over the course of the episode, Stacey and her team helped Katrina and family get rid of of some of their possessions.

Then, at the end of the show, Stacey unveiled her team’s hard work to renovate and declutter the family home.

As well as tidying the whole house up, Stacey and team helped renovate the bedrooms too, giving the kids more space to live and play in.

The clock as it was originally (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out viewers slam clock makeover

However, Stacey and the team came under fire yesterday for a change they made to one of the items in the house.

Katrina and family were the owners of an orange clock. However, while renovating, the team decided to repaint the clock blue. Stacey also turned the inside of the clock into storage space.

However, fans weren’t happy considering that Katrina had previously said that she loved the clock as it was, and had told Stacey that it was the only thing in the house that was actually hers, and not her kids’.

“Maybe she liked the clock orange and black?” one fan tweeted.

Stacey repainted the clock (Credit: BBC)

“Not the clock leave it alone she liked it…ffs…,” another fumed.

“Exactly, I thought the mum liked the clock because it was orange?” a third wrote.

“She said it was the only thing for her and how much she liked it so it’s wrong to change it without asking her first,” another said.

Katrina, however, seemed pleased with the clock makeover, which even had space for her beloved tea set.

Read more: Sort Your Life Out hit with complaints after Stacey Solomon ‘adds more tat’ to woman’s home

Sort Your Life Out continues on Tuesday, March 18 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of Stacey’s decision to repaint the clock? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.