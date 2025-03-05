Sort Your Life Out viewers have hit out at Stacey Solomon and her co-stars for adding more “tat” to a woman’s home.

The beloved BBC show returned to screens on Tuesday evening (March 4). Stacey and her team – Dilly Carter, Iwan Carrington and Robert Bent – headed to Leeds to help out another family with their cluttered home.

However, the latest instalment left some viewers up in arms – with one declaring that their “patience is gone”.

Stacey and her team were helping another family (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out backlash for Stacey Solomon

On Sort Your Life Out, viewers were introduced to the Jamiesons from East Sussex – who needed help with the home that’s been in their family for 40 years.

In the warehouse, the family sorted through and discovered 106 animal ornaments, 87 board games and more than 1,000 pieces of china.

Once everything was complete in the warehouse, it was time for the house to be put back into order – but fans were not happy with what Stacey did next.

“It’s 9am, and the Jamieson’s belongings made it back from the warehouse. With so much to rework back in the house, I’ve called on my online pal and social media star, Zoe [Sugg],” Stacey told viewers, before picking up Zoe.

Sort Your Life Out viewers hit out at the show (Credit: BBC)

Stacey ‘adds more tat’ to home on Sort Your Life Out

Stacey and Zoe then worked together to bring “some character back into the living room”.

Making a picture wall, Stacey got Zoe to make the candles look a tad prettier by using floral napkins.

“I have been tasked, which involves candles and napkins. Cut the napkin in half, then you want to wrap the napkin around the candle. A little bit of baking paper, and then heat!” Zoe explained.

She added: “Slowly push this over the candle… moment of truth… Look at that! The paper won’t catch alight because the wax has melted into it.”

Fans slammed the show for ‘adding more tat’ (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out fans fuming

However, fans at home were quick to share their complaints over Stacey and Zoe adding more “tat” to the family home – despite them having a clear out.

So utterly pointless – my patience is gone.

“I thought they were supposed to be getting rid of crap not repurposing it,” said one person on X. Someone else fumed: “We’re ironing candles now, so utterly pointless my patience is gone.”

A third chimed in: “Get rid of stuff at the warehouse then Zoe and Stacey add more tat.”

Another viewer also declared: “In a house full of clutter, why would you need some flowery candles!”

