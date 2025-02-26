Sort Your Life Out fans are not happy with Stacey Solomon after last night’s episode. Viewers of the show flocked to social media to complain about the star’s antics after her hubby, Joe Swash, popped onto the programme.

Joe Swash joined in to give Stacey a hand (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out fans slam Stacey Solomon

Last night, Stacey and the Sort Your Life Out team helped the the Apabahi-Heer family from Coventry, who were struggling with their huge hoard of belongings, including thousands of items of clothing.

The crafting star is well known for her organisation skills and having her very own picture-perfect home, dubbed Pickle Cottage. So it is no surprise that Stacey was especially eager to sort out the Apabahi-Heer’s chaotic abode.

However, some viewers weren’t impressed when Stacey’s other half, Joe Swash, turned up on the show last night.

The Loose Women star is usually joined by experts Dilly Carter, Iwan Carrington and TV carpenter Robert Bent.

But things were a little different in the latest episode, as Dilly was absent from the programme.

Due to this, Stacey’s husband Joe Swash stepped in.

Stacey joked: “We are a Dilly down,” explaining that she had roped in Joe to help. She then exclaimed: “I love it when you come to work with me.”

Unfortunately, some fans weren’t happy with this.

Joe Swash has previously starred on the show (Credit: BBC)

BBC viewers fume over Sort Your Life Out cameo

In fact, one even claimed that having family members featured on the show is “entitled”.

Over the years Stacey Solomon has grown on me. Seems very caring and sweet. Then she invites Joe on the show.

Especially as later on in the programme, Stacey’s teenage son Zachary was brought along as an extra pair of hands on the show.

Even Zachary made an appearance (Credit: BBC)

One penned: “The way Stacey is now getting jobs for a sister, son and Joe. Just makes me think why is she so entitled?”

Another said: “Ooh it’s nepo baby Zachary today.”

“I love Sort Your Life Out but stop trying to make Joe Swash happen,” fumed another.

“Over the years Stacey Solomon has grown on me. Seems very caring and sweet. Then she invites Joe on the show. He’s like a fiesta 1.1 with a big exhaust. Loud with no performance,” added a fourth.

“I know Joe is Stacey’s partner but does he need to be in each series?” asked another.

Although a few viewers had a bone to pick with Stacey’s family mucking in, others were pleased to see some familiar faces.

One wrote: “The whole family [is] there.”

Another praised the family and Stacey’s work, stating: “On the surface this woman might seem annoying but she’s got a great work ethic (3 jobs, buying a house at 20) and lovely kids. Previous relationship has obviously had a big impact on mental health. As ever, love Stacey.”

“I have watched the last couple of episodes of #SortYourLifeOut and I have developed a huge amount of love and respect for Stacey Solomon. Totes adorbs,” gushed a third.

