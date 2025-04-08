Meet Stacey Solomon’s parents – including mum Fiona and the ‘sad’ decision she made after divorce from dad David

Stacey Solomon is back on our screens tonight with another episode of Stacey & Joe – but while her dad David may well appear, her mum Fiona almost definitely will not.

The star has previously revealed that Fiona is notoriously private. So much so that she’s banned Stacey from posting pictures of her on socials. That’s not to say the ladies aren’t close, though.

Stacey has previously revealed: “I couldn’t have raised my pickles without her. And as sad as it sounds, she’s the person I go to whenever I’m feeling nervous. She knows how to make me feel like everything is going to be okay.”

The star is also close to her dad, photographer David. He featured heavily in the first episode of Stacey & Joe, acting as the couple’s babysitter and readily admitting his grandchildren are his life. And he’ll be on screen in the second episode tonight (April 8)…



Are Stacey Solomon’s parents still together?

Stacey’s parents divorced when she was nine years old. In an episode of her BBC show Sort Your Life Out, Stacey broke down when she started talking about her parents’ divorce.

During the episode, one of the guests revealed they had kept items from her marriage to show her kids when they grew up. It resulted in Stacey admitting she wished her mum had done the same thing.

“To be able to save really painful memories for her, which could be massive chunks for answers to her children’s questions, is a really selfless thing to do. I almost get really sad; when my mum and dad got divorced, my mum let go of everything,” she explained.

“I’ve never seen my mum’s wedding dress and wedding photos. I definitely almost have a jealousy of watching the girls see all their parents photos and stuff.”

Who is Stacey Solomon’s dad David?

Stacey is close to both her parents, as fans of her BBC reality show will doubtless see as the series progresses.

David often shares pictures of his daughter and praises her achievements on his Instagram page.

Last year, when she won her first National Television Award – which features on the show tonight – David revealed how proud he was of his daughter in a gushing Instagram post.

As well as acting as Stacey’s babysitter, David is also a professional photographer.



Stacey’s big blended family

After splitting from Stacey’s mum Fiona, David went on to remarry. However, not much is known about his second wife.

What we do know, however, is that he had a son, Stacey’s younger brother Josh, who is a music producer. Josh is often seen in Stacey’s family holiday pictures, and he appeared in episode one of Stacey & Joe.

As well as Josh, Stacey also has a step-sister, Samantha Stone, who she said she grew up with. David is her stepdad.

That’s not the end of her blended family, though, as the star has previously revealed: “Altogether there’s seven of us – one step-sister, two step-brothers, my brother [Matthew] and sister [Jemma], and then I have a half-brother.”

Inspirational parents

Jemma – aka The Label Lady – revealed last summer that she and little sister Stacey owe their success to their inspirational parents. Speaking to the Express, she said: “Our parents have always instilled in us that you always give 100% and you go for whatever you want to go for in life.

“Tthings also happen naturally as they progress over time. I started off as a nurse for a living and it’s progressing to something completely different and that’s okay, it changes and that’s okay.

“I think as long as you’re maintaining who you are and you’re humbling yourself and being a nice person along the journey, then take every opportunity you find out because we only live once. Who’s to say someone can’t do something in life, you know?”

Stacey & Joe is on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.

