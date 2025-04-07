TV star Stacey Solomon revealed the reason she chooses not to speak about the dads of her two older kids.

The former Loose Women panelist, 35, was just 17 when she had Zach, 17, with her then-boyfriend, Dean Cox. When the pair split, Stacey went on to have a relationship with Aaron Barham, to whom she was engaged. In 2012, they had Leighton, 12.

Stacey keeps quiet about the dads of her eldest sons (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Stacey Solomon doesn’t talk about her older kids’ dad

In recent years, Stacey has settled down with former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 45, with whom she lives in Pickle Cottage. While co-parenting her two older sons, Stacey and Joe have since started a family of their own.

After forming a relationship in 2016, Joe and Stacey welcomed their first son together, Rex, five, in 2019. Two years later, Stacey welcomed her fourth child, daughter Rose, three, on her birthday in October 2021.

In 2022, Stacey and Joe exchanged vows before welcoming another daughter called Belle, two, the following year.

Joe is also the father of Harry, 17, whom he shares with his previous partner, Emma Sophocleous.

While Stacey enjoys documenting her family life with fans and viewers, she doesn’t say much about the fathers of her older boys.

However, in an interview with You magazine in 2021, she revealed why.

“I don’t speak much about their dads because I don’t think it’s right for [the children] to read it,” she explained at the time.

Stacey also opened up in the interview about how she worried about being financially stable when she was a young mum.

How her X Factor audition changed things for Stacey

Her audition on The X Factor in 2009 changed everything – but she revealed it almost never happened.

She told the magazine she was the last person in the room and that she was sat with Zach and had baby sick on her shoe.

The X Factor changed things for Stacey (Credit: YouTube)

The producer warned her that they might not get to her as it had been such a long day for everyone, but Stacey managed to get them to see her.

“The lady in charge had had a child at a really young age, and she made them stay,” she revealed.

“I’m eternally grateful to her.”

Stacey has since gone on to have a massive career in showbiz, with TV shows like Loose Women, The Jump, and Sort Your Life Out. In 2010, she was crowned Queen of the Jungle after her appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

