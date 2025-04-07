Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s feelings on having more children – Fostering plans, feeling ‘broody’ and vasectomy joke

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash co-parent five children in Pickle Cottage – however, they have repeatedly spoken of possibly welcoming more children into their brood.

Here’s everything the famous couple has said about having more children – from plans to foster to joking about Joe getting a vasectomy…

Who are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s children?

Pickle Cottage is home to Stacey, 35, Joe, 43, and five children, as well as their adorable pooches.

Before meeting Joe, Stacey had two children from other relationships. She had her eldest son Zachary, 17, with her ex-boyfriend, Dean Cox, at the age of 17.

A few years later, she welcomed her second son, Leighton, 12, with her ex-fiancé, Aaron Barnham.

In 2016, she began dating Joe, and in 2019, they welcomed their first child together, a little boy called Rex, who will be five years old next month.

On her birthday, in October 2021, Stacey welcomed her fourth child, a daughter called Rose, three.

In February 2023, Stacey welcomed her fifth child – her third with Joe – a little girl called Belle, two.

Joe is also the father of Harry, 17, whom he shares with his former partner, Emma Sophocleous.

Joe and Stacey co-parent six children (Credit: CoverImages.com)

More kids for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash?

After welcoming their third child together last year, Joe and Stacey have spoken several times about having another kid together.

“Fostering is something that me and Stacey have talked about and would love to do,” Joe said on a podcast in 2023.

“We’d love to foster, we’d love to give something back, you know? It is something that we definitely want to do, when our kids get old enough that they’re not as reliant on us. Touch wood, we’re both healthy enough and fit enough. We’ll have to wait until the time comes, but we’re open to the option.”

He’s also said that he wants to foster during his BBC documentary, Teens In Care.

“My mum Kiffy has been a foster carer for the last 15 years. I’ve seen the difference that she’s made to these young people’s lives,” he said.

Would Stacey and Joe ever consider fostering?

Joe then continued. “It’s something that Stacey and I have talked about. It’s something we’ll always consider,” he said.

“When our kids get older and the last ones are at secondary school, maybe then we’ll try to foster ourselves.”

Their fostering plans were recently mentioned in last week’s episode of Sort Your Life Out. During the show, they met a family who had adopted two daughters.

“It’s such an incredible thing to do. Joe grew up in a home where his mum fostered and Joe’s always said when our kids grow up and move out, that’s what he wants to do, so I get it,” Stacey said.

When Joe met the family, Stacey said: “This’ll be us in 20 years if you get what you want.”

“It will be,” Joe replied.

Could Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have more children? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are ‘addicted’ to having babies

During an interview with OK! magazine in July 2023, Joe hinted that the couple could have more kids.

“We’re at number six now. The baby bit goes so fast, and then before you know it, they’re toddlers – then you yearn for babies again,” he said.

“We’re slightly addicted to babies – it’s so nice to be needed. You think, ‘Six has to be it,’ but I’d never say never.”

Stacey says she and Joe ‘could not have any more kids’

In August 2023, during an Instagram Live, Stacey ruled out having any more kids.

“Me and Joe spoke about it when we had one night away. We could not have any more kids,” she said at the time.

“At this point, we are struggling to say the least to be good parents, and try and work and do everything else in between. So no, not right now.”

She then continued, saying: “But when we’re older. Because when we went away, we were a little bit like, ‘Oh god, one day this will be us, just us two’, and we’ve got such a massive family the house is never quiet and we are never on our own.

‘And we did say ‘Oh it will be sad when it’s just us two and all the kids are gone’ so I think I would love to. Joe’s mum fosters, and I would love to one day foster as well when we are older and all the kids are grown up and moved out, that would be our dream,” she said.

Joe to have a vasectomy?

Just a month later, Joe confessed that a vasectomy could be on the cards for him.

“We love our family unit and all our kids. But we’ve got to put a cap in it somewhere. I think six is a good number,” he told Closer magazine.

“I think the snip could be on the cards. I’m trying to fight it, but it’s a losing battle – Stacey keeps telling me it’s reversible, and that’s a big hint!” he then added.

Stacey admits she is ‘broody’

However, Stacey has hinted a couple of times that she’s feeling broody.

On Instagram, she was asked by a fan whether she wanted another baby. “I can honestly say my favourite thing in the whole wide world is being a mum,” she said.

She then continued. “I just get so much joy from watching our little ones grow and getting to be a part of their world. I would love more.”

“Whatever will be, will be. But OMG I love them,” she added, before joking: “Joe will be off to get a vasectomy when he sees this!”

She later shared a video of Belle learning to walk, with the caption: “Why am I broody?”.

Stacey Solomon admitted she is ‘broody’ for more children (Credit: BBC)

Stacey says she ‘can’t do it again’

In February, an inside source at Closer revealed that Stacey was “ready to start trying again” after Stacey admitted she and Joe would not have any more children.

However, despite Joe being a family man, he reportedly began to have “second thoughts”.

While Stacey reportedly understands why her husband “may have cold feet”, she “worries about ending up feeling resentful towards him and the possibility that will have a more detrimental effect on their relationship than another child would”.

The source claimed Stacey is “secretly hoping Joe is going to change his mind” about having another baby.

That said, just weeks later, Joe admitted in an interview that he wanted “one more” child. Stacey, on the other hand, said she might be finished with having more children once and for all.

“I can’t do it again. I would love to. Maybe when they are all a bit older and they are independent. Then, if we were lucky and privileged enough to be able to have a baby, that’s when I would consider it,” she told the Mirror.

Fostering, however, is something Stacey is still open to.

“I feel like our house is full of love. And we could offer so much to someone. If the opportunity did arrive, and we were in the right place, then I think that is something Stacey and I would be amazing at,” Joe continued.

