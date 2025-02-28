TV star Stacey Solomon is reportedly fearing that her husband Joe Swash is having “second thoughts” about having another baby with her.

The wholesome couple, who got married in 2022, celebrated Valentine’s Day in Paris. However, that hasn’t stopped sources from alleging that there might be trouble in paradise.

Joe and Stacey celebrated Valentine’s in Paris (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash relationship has taken a ‘baby U-turn’

Earlier this month, Stacey and Joe made an unplanned trip to Paris with their kids Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two, and Stacey’s older sons Zachary, 16, and Leighton, 12, while on the way to a family ski trip to Switzerland.

While everything appears to be hunky dory on the outside, an insider at Closer has claimed that Stacey and Joe’s relationship isn’t all hearts and flowers behind the scenes.

“Stacey and Joe may have looked loved-up in Paris, but Stacey was very much putting on a happy front after Joe’s baby U-turn. Knowing how much the kids had been looking forward to the trip, she didn’t want anything to spoil it, so she put on a brave face,” the source claimed.

Joe is reportedly having ‘second thoughts’ about having another baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Why am I broody?’

Mum-of-five Stacey might have only given birth to Belle a little over two years ago, but she’s already growing so fast.

After starting her first day of nursery earlier this month, Stacey said: “I am not okay. She had the best day, she didn’t mention us once.” On her second birthday, Stacey also expressed that she “cannot believe two whole years have flown by”.

After taking her first steps last year, Stacey admitted she wants another child: “What happened to my baby? Why am I broody?”

The Sort Your Life Out host also felt the same way after launching a new Primark collection. While picking up a small swimsuit, she remarked: “This made me broody. Why are my kids not that size any more?”

The source continued: “Stacey’s been open with Joe from the start about wanting a big family, knowing how important it is to ensure they were always on the same page when it came to kids and their future together. Joe had always been on board with having at least four kids of their own – if not more.”

Stacey allegedly has been “ready to start trying again”. However, before they left for Switzerland, it’s claimed Joe began having “second thoughts”.

And, while the report suggests that Stacey understands why Joe “may have cold feet”, she “worries about ending up feeling resentful towards him and the possibility that will have a more detrimental effect on their relationship than another child would”.

The source insisted, however, that she is “secretly hoping Joe is going to change his mind” about expanding their brood.

