Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out fans ‘sobbing’ as young mum reveals cancer diagnosis

Sort Your Life Out viewers were left in tears as Stacey Solomon helped a young mum diagnosed with cancer organise her home.

The beloved BBC show returned to screens on Tuesday evening (February 18). Stacey and her team, Dilly Carter, Iwan Carrington and Robert Bent headed to Leeds to help out another family with their cluttered home.

However, the latest instalment had viewers sobbing at home – with one person describing it as the show’s “most emotional episode”.

Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out

On Sort Your Life Out, viewers were introduced to Ben and Lynda Brearly-Baird, and their five-year-old daughter Charlotte.

Sadly, Lynda has been diagnosed with incurable breast cancer. Unaware of how long she has left, Lynda said she wanted to declutter in a bid to make a positive change for her daughter.

I want her to remember me.

In the warehouse, the family sorted through a huge 53 toolboxes, 239 scarves, and 619 pieces of wood. And things took a moving turn when Lynda showed Stacey the memory box she was getting ready for Charlotte.

“I’ve actually started one myself for unfortunately, ever since [I realised] at some point I won’t be here any more,” Lynda shared.

Young mum reveals cancer diagnosis on Sort Your Life Out

She went on: “I’ve also got a notebook that random thoughts have come into my head that I’d probably say to her when she’s a teenager, when she’s a bit older, and things like that.

“My aim is to do something for her wedding day…or if she ever has children, if I was there, this is what I’d be thinking to you.”

As Stacey fought back the tears, Lynda continued: “The worst fear for me was when I was first found out, Charlotte was still quite young, is that she won’t remember me. I want her to remember me.”

Stacey Solomon breaks down in tears

Stacey then reassured her: “There’s something so beautiful and positive about what you’re doing here.”

After their heart-to-heart, a visibly upset Stacey was seen on camera and said: “I’ve never gone through a section where somebody is aware that there’ll be memories they’re going to miss.

“I don’t want to get upset because I feel like really that’s not my job, like I’m here to help this family.”

She added: “And it’s not happening to me, it’s happening to them.” However, Stacey had to stop herself as she became overcome with emotion.

Stacey Solomon ‘finding it really difficult’

Burying her head in her hands, Stacey sobbed: “Sorry, it’s not about me. I’m sorry.

“I’m just finding it really difficult. Charlotte’s the same age as my little boy. I just think, oh god,” she said.

“There’s nothing worse is there. I’m so sorry,” Stacey added, before getting up to walk away from the camera to regain her composure.

Sort Your Life Out viewers ‘sobbing’

Meanwhile fans watching Sort Your Life Out were also left in tears at the episode.

On X, one person said: “This is one of the most emotional episodes I’ve watched and what a beautiful family, so loving and touching. Stacey is just the right person to be with them on their journey & so connected to little Charlotte. Life is so unfair at times.”

Someone else wrote: “I’m sobbing like a baby after tonight’s #SortYourLifeOut with @StaceySolomon. Beautiful family, long may they enjoy their time together.”

A third also agreed: “Omg @StaceySolomon #SortYourLifeOut has had me crying tngt. What a beautiful family.”

