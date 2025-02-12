Fans of Stacey Solomon’s hit show Sort Your Life Out were thrilled that the programme returned to screens last night (Tuesday, February 11).

However, despite the uplifting ending, viewers were left contemplating a sad reality behind the home makeover…

The TV star helped the Appleyards family last night (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out returns

Stacey‘s hit show, Sort Your Life Out, returned to screens last night for its fifth series.

The episode saw Stacey meet The Appleyards – a family of six living in a three-bedroom home.

The family consisted of mum and dad Helen and Phil, 14-year-old Annabelle, and 12-year-old triplets Josiah, Reuben and Daniel.

In the episode, Stacey learned that the family needed to be close to the triplets’ special school and were therefore unable to move to a bigger home. This meant that they had to maximise the space they already had in their rented home.

“They rent the house, they love the house, but they feel like their clutter has become uncontrollable,” Stacey explained at the start of the episode.

Helen and family were loving the changes (Credit: BBC)

What happened next?

Throughout the episode, Stacey and her team helped the family declutter. In the end, the family got rid of half their possessions.

They also helped do up the family’s home and reorganised it to give them more space.

This included tidying up the living area, turning their spare room into an office for Phil, swapping out the triplets’ bunk beds for something much more private and space-friendly, and turning the utility room into somewhere that could actually be used properly.

The family were speechless about how good their new home was looking and couldn’t thank Stacey and team enough.

“It’s just beautiful and means so much more than the declutter – it’s the memory journey, repurposing stuff, letting go of things,” a tearful Helen gushed at the end.

The triplets’ room was done up (Credit: BBC)

‘Sad reality’ pointed out by Sort Your Life Out Viewers

However, some more cynical viewers were quick to point out that as the family rent the home, one of the main people who’ll benefit from Stacey’s hard work was the landlord.

“The sad reality is, this family rent so the landlord will probably see the house all done up and want to evict them for someone who will pay more!” one viewer tweeted.

That landlord is thanking his lucky stars!

“RENTED! So the landlord could ask them to leave next month! Crazy!!” another wrote.

“The landlord’s done well out of this,” a third said.

“That landlord is thanking his lucky stars!!” another wrote.

Ultimately, however, the family’s lives are better for the changes. And, until they leave, they’re the ones “doing well” out of it all!

Sort Your Life Out continues on Tuesday, February 18 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

