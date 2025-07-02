Inside Michelle Keegan’s ‘beautiful’ trip to the Cotswolds – luxurious members’ only stay; new picture of baby Palma; retirement plans

Michelle Keegan recently headed off to the Cotswolds for a relaxing family trip away with baby Palma.

Back in March, Michelle welcomed her first child, Palma, with husband Mark Wright. And since then fans have been thrilled every time either of the doting parents share any new pictures of her.

However, despite the lovely comments, Michelle has found herself being trolled over her decision to return to work. But brushing off the trolls, Michelle headed for a lovely break with her daughter and it looked gorgeous!

Michelle appears to have stayed at Soho Farmhouse (Credit: Instagram)

Soho Farmhouse stay

While staying in the Cotswolds, it appears Michelle Keegan stayed at the beautiful Soho Farmhouse.

In order to even stay at the Soho Farmhouse you need to be a member of either Soho House or Soho Friends, which costs approximately £100 annually. Non-members can stay – but only if they are guests of a member.

On top of the membership, rooms are expected to begin at £290, with additional costs depending on extras that you may want.

But cabins are a bit more expensive, expected to start at £300 per night for a general cabin. And judging by Michelle’s gorgeous pics, she appeared to be staying in a cabin.

The luxurious farmhouse also has a gorgeous Lazy Lake Tub and the Cowshed Spa, all perfect for some time away.

New picture of baby Palma

On the eighth photo included in Michelle’s Instagram carousel, the former Corrie star can be seen standing on a bridge above a stream looking down.

And it appears she is looking down at her baby daughter, who is beside her in a gorgeous pram that Michelle is pushing. But it seems Michelle didn’t realise you could even see Palma in the photo – but eagle-eyed fans noticed.

One fan commented on the post: “Gorgeous. And I love the picture with the pushchair. You can just see two tiny feet. So cute.”

Michelle actually responded: “Oh yeah. I just noticed that,” with a laughing emoji and a heart emoji.

Michelle took Palma on a waterside stroll (Credit: Instagram)

Bourton-on-the-Water visit while in the Cotswolds

In other photos, Michelle can be seen at Bourton-on-the-Water, clearly wanting to take in the gorgeous scenery.

In a video posted on her story, Michelle was soaking up the sun on a casual stroll by the river.

The vibrant village is often known as the Venice of the Cotswolds, so it’s no surprise that Michelle wanted to head there to spend some time in the sun with baby Palma.

She treated herself to some time in a wellness spa (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle headed to the Orchard Bar at the Cotswolds

In another picture, Michelle posted a photo from the stunning Orchard Bar. The luxurious bar is at the Bamford Wellness Spa in the Cotswolds, so it appears Michelle enjoyed some well-deserved time to relax.

The Orchard Bar menu includes some hearty favourites and healthier meals, while also serving a range of non-alcoholic drinks and organic wines.

She refused to buy some very expensive asparagus (Credit: Instagram)

Expensive asparagus

While the trip was absolutely stunning, even Michelle was shocked at some of the prices.

Taking to her Stories, Michelle posted a picture of purple asparagus, showing just how much it was to buy.

It appeared a bunch cost £9.75 – making it very costly asparagus. And Michelle didn’t want to spend the money on it either.

Michelle wrote: “Most expensive asparagus I have ever seen. What are you paying for? The colour or the taste? I guess we will never know.”

Even their dinner set-up was gorgeous (Credit: Instagram)

Beautiful scenery at the Cotswolds

In multiple photos on her Insta feed and on her Stories, Michelle Keegan showed off the stunning scenery at the Cotswolds.

Some pictures included gorgeous pink flowers, she also made friends with a horse, while others showed her dinner set-up. The table was laid out for multiple people, under the trees with hints of the sunshine peeping through.

Could Michelle be thinking of retirement? (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan shares retirement plans for the Cotswolds

The trip may have been so relaxing that it made Michelle consider where she would like to move to when she retires.

Despite returning to work briefly, Michelle initially made it clear that she was focussing on being a mum and taking some time with her new baby.

And while responding to fan comments, Michelle hinted about her future retirement plans.

One fan commented: “The Cotswolds is where I aspire to retire one day.”

Michelle responded to the fan, adding: “Me too!” with two laughing face emojis.

