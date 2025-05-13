Mark Wright’s family ‘surprised’ over Michelle Keegan’s decision to return to work

Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright welcomed their baby girl, Palma earlier this year.

Mark and Michelle shared the news on social media. And ever since fans have loved any snaps they upload of their daughter.

Michelle initially said she was going to take some time away from the spotlight. However, she was recently back on the set of Brassic filming ahead of the final season. And it seems her decision may have left some surprised.

Michelle briefly returned to work to film the final scenes of Brassic (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan returns to work after having baby

Michelle may be back at work, but she still made sure she spent time with Palma as both Mark and their baby joined her on set.

According to Heat Magazine Michelle is “gradually” returning to acting. And the decision allegedly caused some shock among her in-laws.

The source claimed to Heat: “Michelle was so excited about getting back to work. She feels truly blessed because the crew on Brassic have all been fully supportive of her having Palma and Mark there with her.”

Mark’s family were a bit surprised, as they thought Michelle would be spending the first few years at home with Palma.

They explained that everyone has been “accommodating and welcoming” of baby Palma joining Michelle Keegan on set, and with how she juggled filming while also still looking after her daughter.

Earlier this year, Michelle and Mark had to lock themselves in their room when intruders smashed their patio window, when she was heavily pregnant. And it seems she may still be struggling with the aftermath of that.

The source explained that Michelle hasn’t “felt like spending any time alone at home” so is relieved that everything has “slotted into place” with work.

Michelle and Mark have been married for nearly 10 years (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

Mark’s family allegedly ‘surprised’ by decision

But while it may be working for Michelle, she has been mum-shamed online over returning to work so soon. And the source said that the decision also allegedly shocked Mark’s family.

However, Michelle isn’t letting any negativity stop her. And the source made it clear that being a mum is still her “most important” role.

They said: “Mark’s family were a bit surprised, as they thought Michelle would be spending the first few years at home with Palma. But that’s not who Michelle is. She is proud of her job and success and knows how lucky she is that she can ask for schedules that work around her most important role as a new mum.”

Michelle is seemingly “enjoying” the flexible working schedules, and has been left “impressed” with her husband of 10 years. The source explained that Mark is “happy as long as Michelle is”.

They said: “He’s just thrilled that they have finally made it to this milestone in their marriage and knows that Palma is going to have a very fun-filled upbringing being with her hard-working parents.”

Entertainment Daily have reached out to Michelle and Mark’s reps for comment.

