Michelle Keegan shares emotional ‘goodbye’ as Brassic ‘comes to an end’

Brassic star Michelle Keegan has posted an emotional “goodbye” as she closes a huge seven-year chapter of her life.

Michelle recently gave birth to her and husband Mark Wright’s first child, Palma. Since the birth, Michelle and Mark have been giving fans quite a lot of glimpses and updates of her life.

But Michelle has already briefly returned to work in order to film her final scenes. And now she is saying goodbye to a huge chapter of her life.

Michelle Keegan closes a chapter of her life (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan says goodbye to Brassic

For seven years, Michelle has starred as Erin Croft in the hit show Brassic, which has its final season airing later this year. But filming for the show has just ended. And Michelle is feeling emotional saying goodbye.

The Netflix show follows the lives of Vinnie O’Neill and his gang of friends throughout their lives in the fictional town Hawney.

Taking to her Instagram, Michelle paid tribute to the “unbelievable” show she had been a part of.

She wrote: “Goodbye Erin. So finally the Brassic journey has come to an end (feels so strange saying that) and what an unbelievable seven years it has been. I feel so privileged to have been a small part of such a mighty show.

“From the moment I read the first script I knew this job was going to be special. And it definitely was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle went on to show love to all of those she works with on the show, reminiscing on their “magical” time together.

She continued: “Thank you to everyone who worked on the show over the years for the laughs, friendship and more importantly, the memories. What a magical seven years we had.”

Michelle and Mark welcomed their first baby earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans ‘gutted’ over show ending

In January it was confirmed that the show will end after the seventh season, leaving fans gutted. Especially after season six ended on a huge cliffhanger that left a lot of lives in jeopardy.

It’s going to be emotional when it ends.

Fans shared their love for Michelle in the comments, expressing how upset they are that it will be over soon.

One wrote: “Thank you for giving us Erin Croft. She is so special and has been incredible to watch.”

“I have loved watching Brassic over the years. It’s going to be emotional when it ends,” another added.

Read more: Jess Wright reveals brother Mark is an ‘incredible’ dad as she shares update on ‘beautiful’ baby Palma

Do you like Michelle Keegan in Brassic? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!