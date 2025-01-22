Michelle Keegan’s Brassic to end after seven series as fans furious: ‘This better not be true’

Michelle Keegan series Brassic is set to come to an end and the seventh series, which pregnant Michelle is filming now, will be the last, it’s been confirmed.

The actress, who is expecting her first baby with husband Mark Wright, has played the comedy series’ Erin since it started on Sky One back in 2019.

She’s currently on set filming her final scenes before heading off on maternity leave.

Michelle Keegan has starred in Brassic since it started (Credit: Cover Images)

Time called on Brassic

Co-creator and writer Danny Brocklehurst shared the sad news and said that “all good things must come to an end”.

“When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn’t have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base.

This better not be true.

“It’s been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that BAFTA,” he added cheekily.

A spokesperson for Sky added: “Fans very quickly became attached to this dynamic group of friends, as they found unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

“We would like to thank Joe Gilgun, Danny Brocklehurst and the whole cast and crew – past and present – for bringing us all a truly iconic series, which we’ve loved for its special mix of hilarity and heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle Keegan films final Brassic scenes

Pictures released this week, and shared on Instagram by Michelle, show her as Erin on the set of the series.

Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Michelle is seen hiding her growing baby bump in the pictures.

A source told The Sun, though, that she’ll soon be wrapping up filming and heading off on maternity leave.

While her co-stars will reportedly stay working until May, Michelle is having to finish all of her scenes in the next three weeks as she prepares for her due date.

Fans react

Die-hard Brassic fans aren’t impressed the series is coming to an end.

One posted: “No way is the last series of #Brassic going to be the last.” Another commented: “Gutted #Brassic is coming to an end but please can you make Vinnie and Erin end up together before you do.”

A third said: “This better not be true.”

The actress is currently expecting her first baby with husband Mark Wright (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s baby news

Michelle and Mark announced in the New Year that they are expecting their first baby.

They shared the news in a joint Instagram post that showed Michelle on the beach with her bump.

Read more: Michelle and Mark’s favourite baby name revealed after actress admitted: ‘I love it so much’

So will you miss the show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.