Jess Wright reveals brother Mark is an ‘incredible’ dad as she shares update on ‘beautiful’ baby Palma

Reality TV star Jess Wright has given fans a heartwarming update on her brother Mark and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan as they settle into life as new parents to their baby daughter, Palma Elizabeth Wright.

Speaking at her Have A Heart Gala, Jess opened up about how excited she is to see the Wright family growing, and praised Mark and Michelle’s natural transition into parenthood.

Jess Wright calls Mark Wright ‘incredible’ dad

“It’s lovely seeing [Mark and Michelle] as parents. I knew they would be incredible parents and they are. We’re always with each other anyway and we tell each other little bits, so there’s always room to help each other out when you have babies. It’s all such new territory,” Jess gushed to OK!.

Mark and Michelle welcomed little Palma on March 6, 2025. They shared the news with fans through a touching black-and-white Instagram post showing them clasping hands with their newborn.

“Together, we have a new love to share. Our little girl,” the couple captioned the post.

Jess was among the first to celebrate the news. She reposted the announcement with her own emotional tribute: “Most beautiful addition to our family. I finally have a niece and I am so in love.”

The new addition is the first granddaughter for the Wright clan, joining Jess’s son Presley and brother Josh’s two sons, Josh Jr and Dustin.

Jess added: “Presley is so close to his cousins Josh and Dustin. Obviously, now we’ve got Palma who is going to fit right in. She’s adorable, beautiful and so sweet. The boys love her and are very gentle with her.”

Jess on son’s heart condition

Mark and Michelle’s first night out since becoming parents was a special one, as they attended Jess’s Have A Heart Gala at The Savoy Hotel in London. Mark even shared a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram.

“Mum and Dad just got scrubbed up, ready for our 1st night out,” he captioned the post.

Celebrity guests included Pete Wicks, Gemma Collins and Vicky Pattison.

The gala carried special emotional weight for Jess. Her son Presley was diagnosed with a rare heart condition just before his second birthday.

“It’s been tough,” Jess admitted to The Mirror. “Just before his second birthday, we took him for a routine appointment about what we thought was a chest infection and the doctors said they had found a heart murmur.”

She was initially reassured it was likely nothing serious. However, Jess and her family received devastating news a month later during a follow-up appointment.

“You could see from the doctor’s face that he was about to tell us something really big and life-changing. Then, lo and behold, the words ‘open heart surgery’ came out. I just remember sitting in between my mum and my husband, thinking, ‘I’m going to fall on the floor.’ I couldn’t even kind of hold myself up.”

