Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan has shared a motherhood update with her baby daughter Palma.

Married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, the pair welcomed their first child last month. “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25,” they wrote on Instagram.

Over the past couple of weeks, Michelle has continued to embrace motherhood while keeping her baby fairly under wraps. However, in her latest social media upload, she revealed she and her newborn had enjoyed a luxurious week at the Corinthia Hotel.

Michelle gave birth last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan enjoys luxurious week with baby daughter

Taking to Instagram 15 hours ago (April 17), Michelle shared a series of snapshots. In one photo, the former Corrie star looked glam as she posed in the mirror wearing a white ensemble.

In the following slide, Michelle showed off her cute necklace that read “Palma,” while another had three P initials, which likely is also a reference to her dogs, Pippa and Phoebe.

After sharing her stunning view of London from her hotel rooftop, Michelle uploaded an adorable photo of Palma wearing a custom white robe with her name. While her face was covered, her daughter could be seen lying down with a dummy in her mouth.

Michelle showed off her daughter’s adorable robe (Credit: Instagram)

“This photo one more time because I cannot copeeeeeee with just how adorable the little robe is!!!” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“Thank you so much @corinthialondon for always making it so special for us in every way. We are so grateful.”

In other slides, Michelle showed off a mug that had “Palma’s Mama” engraved on the inside. Meanwhile, next to it appeared a smaller mug that had “Palma” written inside.

While taking a stroll in central London, Michelle snapped another mirror selfie while holding on to Palma’s pushchair.

“The perfect week…” she captioned the upload.

‘You are glowing’

Following Michelle’s latest upload, her followers took to the comments section to praise the first-time mum.

“Beautiful photos! You’re looking so good. Love baby Palma’s name. Love your outfits,” one user wrote.

“You are GLOWING girl,” another person shared.

“You truly are absolutely stunning. Goodness knows how beautiful Palma is with yours and Marks genes!” a third remarked.

“Gorgeous pictures,” a fourth said.

