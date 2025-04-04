Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share gorgeous new pics of baby Palma as they enjoy family getaway

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have delighted their loyal legion of fans after sharing new snaps of baby Palma.

The actress, 37, became a mum for the first time earlier this month after she gave birth to a baby daughter – whom she shares with husband Mark Wright, 38.

Since then, the showbiz couple – who married in 2015 – have been updating fans on the new chapter in their lives. Recently, she celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a new mum.

And this week, Mark whisked “his girls” Michelle and Palma away on a sun-soaked getaway.

The pair became parents recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reveal new baby pics

On Thursday (April 4) Michelle and Mark took to their Instagram accounts to share a slew of snaps from their first-ever family trip to the Cotswolds.

One of Michelle’s photos showed her cradling baby Palma while standing on the patio of their accommodation.

Other photos included snapshots from their sun-soaked trip away – including a bakery and the pair clinking Aperol Spritz glasses. The new parents also uploaded a gorgeous selfie.

Michelle captioned the post: “A little break away filled with special memories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle’s heartwarming poem for baby Palma

Former Coronation Street Michelle also uploaded a heartwarming personalised poem dedicated to Palma that Michelle had framed.

It read: “Darling Palma, on the sixth day of March 2025, our loving arms first held you / a tiny bundle of pure perfection, you made our hopes and dreams come true / little one, we’re so excited for all the adventures and dreams you’ll chase / on a Thursday, YoU changed our world forever, making it a brighter place.”

Michelle showed off the sweet poem (Credit: InstagramStory)

It continued: “A Pisces, you are creative, friendly, compassionate and kind / a confident little spirit, with an open and imaginative mind / your birth flower is a daffodil, blooming in Spring. bold and bright / our daughter. the moment we first met you, it truly was love at first sight / we are so lucky to be by your side as you blossom and grow / Palma Elizabeth Wright, oh the places you will go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

Mark is in his ‘dad era’

Mark also gave Instagram fans a peek inside his getaway with Michelle and Palma.

One adorable photo showed Mark lying down on the bed, with baby sprawled across his chest as he wrapped his arms around her.

Other snaps included Mark pushing Palma in her pushchair, and a sunset bike ride he and Michelle embarked on.

Clearly loving parenthood, Mark captioned the post: “In my Dad era….trip away with my girls.”

Mark and Michelle’s fans were left swooning over their latest snaps. In the comments section, one person wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous. Hope you all enjoy the time away as a family.”

Someone else added: “Beautiful! Soak up every minute.”

A third also said: “Love seeing this such a beautiful family sending love to you all guys.”

Read more: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s first three weeks as parents

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.