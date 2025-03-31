Michelle Keegan shares three new pictures of baby Palma as she shows off post-pregnancy body in cropped cardi

Michelle Keegan has delighted fans after sharing three new snaps of baby Palma for Mother’s Day.

The actress, 37, became a mum for the first time earlier this month after she gave birth to a baby daughter – who she shares with husband Mark Wright, 38.

Since then, the beloved showbiz couple – who married in 2015 – have been updating fans on the brand-new chapter in their lives.

Now, Michelle has shared several rare snaps of her bundle of joy, while also showing off her impressive post-baby body in a jaw-dropping outfit.

Michelle gave birth earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan shows off rare snaps of baby Palma

On Sunday (March 30), Michelle took to her Instagram to celebrate her first Mother’s Day.

The former Corrie star shared a carousel of snaps from her Mother’s Day celebration at a family meal in Southend.

In one photo, Michelle could be seen cuddling her daughter Palma – who was dressed in a sweet white outfit, with her name on the back.

Another snap saw fashionista Michelle showing off her latest outfit and post-baby body.

Looking stunning, she rocked a cropped cream cardigan, adorned with gold buttons. Michelle teamed the look with tan tailored trousers.

Michelle also revealed her adorable gesture to newborn baby Palma as she wore a necklace emblazoned with her daughter’s name.

Michelle’s fans left gushing

In the caption, Michelle penned: “Such a special day from start to finish. Happy Mother’s Day.”

And it didn’t take her fans long to rush to the comments section to gush over the post.

“First Mother’s Day is the best hope you had a lovely day with Palma,” said one person.

Someone else added: “You look absolutely gorgeous! Happy 1st Mother’s Day.”

A third also penned: “Beautiful pics, hope your first Mother’s Day was everything u wished and more.”

Mark’s’ family ‘obsessed’

Natalya Wright, 24, Mark’s sister, also shared several heartwarming photos from Michelle’s first Mother’s Day.

In one photo, Natalya cuddled her new baby niece while another showed her clutching the baby’s hand.

“Auntie got her first lil girlie. Palma Elizabeth Wright…,” she wrote in the caption.

Natalya went on: “We are all so obsessed with you already little darling, the perfect princess. Sooo proud of you both @michkeegan @wrighty_.”

The pair recently became parents for the first time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s first outing

Michelle’s Mother’s Day celebrations come after she was snapped for the first time since giving birth, while taking Palma for a stroll in London.

In the pictures, Michelle and Mark were in the company of Michelle’s mum, Jackie.

Michelle appeared to be beaming with joy as she was seen flashing a radiant smile. Michelle and Mark looked stylish as they matched each other in grey cardigans.

