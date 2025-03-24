Mark Wright has shared his sadness over being forced to miss out on a dream job opportunity due to the arrival of his baby daughter, Palma.

TV star Mark, 38, became a dad for the first time earlier this month when his wife Michelle, 37, gave birth to baby Palma.

Since then, the beloved showbiz couple – who married in 2015 – have been updating fans on the brand-new chapter in their lives.

But now, a “devastated” Mark has revealed that he ended up missing out on a long-awaited career opportunity after joking that Michelle “decided to have a baby”.

The pair became parents for the first time recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright in ‘devastating’ career blow after birth of baby

At the weekend, Heart’s Saturday Breakfast show released an interview between Mark and co-host Olly Murs, 40, and actor Robert De Niro, 81, and Debra Messing.

The interview is thought to have been recorded prior to its airing.

Olly was in the studio for their chat with the Hollywood stars, meanwhile, Mark made an appearance via a video call.

But for Mark, he was quick to reveal he was “devastated” not to be in the the room interviewing Robert.

Mark was gutted not to be able to interview him in person (Credit: Heart YouTube)

Mark on Michelle ‘deciding to have a baby’

“Behind my left shoulder you can see [Mark]. Unfortunately, he can’t make it today to talk to you guys. He’s absolutely devastated,” said Olly.

Mark then chimed in: “I was supposed to be there. The one time …”

He continued: “Robert, when I lived in LA I interviewed nearly everybody in your field. And the one person I never got to do, who I wanted to do, was yourself!

“So when it came up that you were coming into Heart, I was like ‘yes’. And then my wife decided to have a baby. And it means I can’t be in the studio.”

Speaking about his newborn, Palma, Robert then gushed: “Ah that’s nice. Nice name.”

Mark was left ‘devastated’ over not meeting De Niro (Credit: Heart YouTube)

Mark says being a dad is ‘the best feeling ever’

It comes after Mark couldn’t help but gush about his first child earlier this month.

“It’s the biggest achievement of my life it’s all I think about. But obviously hats go off to my wife she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world,” he said on his Heart FM radio show.

“It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through.”

Mark explained that being a dad is “the best feeling ever”. He added: “I wake up every morning just so excited to see her face.”

