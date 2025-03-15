Mark Wright emotional as he discusses birth of baby Palma: ‘The moment I held her in my arms, you realise what life is all about’

Mark Wright returned to work today (March 15) for the first time since becoming a “girl dad” to baby Palma – and he told his Heart FM co-host Olly Murs he’s realised “what life is all about”.

Mark and wife Michelle Keegan, 37, welcomed Palma into the world on March 6. They shared their happy news earlier this week, after enjoying a week out of the spotlight in their baby bubble.

Now, returning to work on his Heart Breakfast show, Mark has shared more details about his new baby girl, including the moment he held her in his arms for the first time.

Mark Wright opens up about baby Palma as he returns to work

Olly joked that Mark had enjoyed a quiet week, with the former TOWIE star telling him that he’d had more than a few sleepless nights.

Hats go off to my wife. She’s a superhuman, superhero for bringing this baby into the world.

He then shared: “Mate, it’s hard to put into words. It’s the biggest achievement of my life and all I think about.”

Mark, 38, then paid tribute to Michelle. “Hats go off to my wife. She’s a superhuman, superhero for bringing this baby into the world and it makes you realise what our mums did for us. It makes me have so much more respect for what women have to go through,” he said.

‘So excited to see her face’

Continuing, Mark then added: “But other than that, it’s the best thing in the world. Every morning I wake up just so excited to see her face. Every time I wake up, she’s there.

“And that moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional thinking about it, it’s just… Look, everything else goes out the window and it makes you realise what life is all about.

“My little baby Palma, I love you so much. And I can’t wait to spend my life with you,” he said.

Olly, who welcomed baby Madison with wife Amelia less than a year ago, offered his congratulations, telling him he knows exactly how he’s feeling.

Mark added: “It’s a very special feeling.”

Why Mark and Michelle waited to have a baby

He then shared why he and Michelle – who married in May 2015 – waited before starting a family, a question Michelle has been asked to address many times in the past.

Mark said: “We’ve waited a little bit of time. We’ve chased our dreams, chased our careers and now we’re here. We’ve got our little baby. I’m in the studio now and I miss her badly, but in a couple of hours I’ll be home to see her.”

Future boyfriends

Mark and Olly then said that as “girl dads” they were both planning on hitting the gym so that, when the time comes, they can bat away their daughters’ prospective boyfriends “like Will Smith in Bad Boys”.

