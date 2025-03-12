Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright will be become even stronger following the birth of their first baby, one expert has exclusively told ED!.

The couple revealed that they’ve welcomed a baby girl earlier today (March 12). Baby Palma was born last week, with the pair staying in their baby bubble for almost a week as they adjusted to parenthood.

Announcing their joyous news, Michelle and Mark shared a picture of their little girl and said: “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright.” They also shared that she was born on March 6.

So how will the baby change Mark and Michelle’s relationship, and what does it mean for her career? Brand and culture expert Nick Ede has given ED! the lowdown…

The future’s gorgeous for baby Palma

Mark and Michelle are two of the most gorgeous faces in showbiz, so baby Palma will doubtless inherit their beautiful genes. As well as that, Nick reckons the tot will be something of a trendsetter.

He told us: “I’m sure she will be the most stylish child we’ve ever seen. Michelle is a style icon with her own fashion collections and her sisters-in-law are the Wrights who are known for their stylish looks. So I’m sure the new baby will be head-to-toe in on-trend childrenswear.”

New mum Michelle won’t be off our screens for long, despite taking a career break (Credit: SplashNews)

‘The baby will bring them closer’

As for the impact it’ll have on Mark and Michelle’s romance, Nick reckons it’ll only make them a stronger couple.

“They are a very solid family and it’s clear they dote on each other. So I am sure this wonderful new addition will only bring them even closer together,” he said.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan will only be brought closer by the birth of baby Palma (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle Keegan’s career break

When it comes to Michelle’s career, Nick reckons it won’t really seem like she’s off screen, given Ten Pound Poms is airing now and filming on the final series of Brassic was underway long before Michelle’s maternity leave.

“Michelle’s career is golden as we know. She’s on TV at the moment on Ten Pound Poms so, once the new series of Brassic starts, it’ll feel like she won’t have left our screens at all,” he said.

“She’s such a popular star and the two of them are so photogenic that I think they will become the UK’s hottest parents – giving the Beckhams a run for their money. Michelle is focussed on her acting so, even though she’s said she’s taking a career break, I’m sure it won’t be long until a new role is revealed.”

