Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world – and revealed her unique name too.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram earlier today (Wednesday, March 12).

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s baby joy

Earlier today, Michelle and Mark revealed they welcomed a baby girl into their family last week.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle and Mark shared the happy news with their followers.

The happy couple shared a close-up, black and white snap of themselves cradling their newborn.

“Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl,” they captioned the post.

“Palma Elizabeth Wright, 06.03.25,” they then added.

Meaning behind Michelle and Mark’s adorable baby name

The name Palma has a special meaning for Mark and Michelle.

Back in November last year, they went to Majorca on holiday. The couple consider the island to be their “second home” from the UK.

It was here that the couple took the photo they later used to announce Michelle’s pregnancy.

Palma is, of course, the capital city of Majorca – so it’s only fitting they announced their pregnancy joy on the island.

“Majorca is like a second home to them so it felt special for them to take that photograph there,” a source told The Sun last year.

There’s also a Spanish link for Michelle through her paternal grandmother, who hailed from Gibraltar, meaning baby Palma has some Spanish heritage.

According to The Bump: “Palma is a feminine name with Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and Latin roots. Translating to ‘palm’, this name can refer to either the palm tree or the palm of your little one’s hands.

“Palma can also act as a shortened version of Pamela, meaning ‘honey’ or ‘sweetness’.

Mark and Michelle are parents! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gush over Michelle and Mark’s baby news

Fans of the couple were thrilled with the news today, with many taking to the comment section to gush over their baby joy.

“Massive news! Congrats guys…over the moon for you,” Marvin Humes commented.

“Congratulations guys and welcome to the world Palma,” Amelia Murs wrote.

“Oh wow congratulations,” a third follower gushed

“Massive congratulations!!!! Xxx,” Leigh Francis added.

