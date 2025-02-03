Michelle Keegan breaks silence on pregnancy – ‘cravings’, ‘new priorities’ and stepping out of spotlight ‘to enjoy being a mum’

Pregnant Michelle Keegan has opened up for the first time about her pregnancy.

The actress and husband Mark Wright – who tied the knot in 2015 – announced they were expecting their first baby in December.

Now, Michelle has broken her silence on the exciting new chapter in her life – from her sugary “cravings” to making a huge career decision.

Michelle is a regular on TV screens (Credit: ITV)

Pregnant Michelle Keegan ‘taking step back’ from spotlight

Since shooting to fame on Coronation Street in 2008, Michelle has become one of the UK’s beloved and popular actors. From stints on BBC’s Our Girl to the record-breaking Netflix smash, Fool Me Once, Michelle’s remained booked and busy.

But it appears she is planning to slow things down this year.

The news of Michelle’s pregnancy was announced in January via a sweet snap on a beach where Michelle exposed her growing baby bump. She and Mark penned in the caption: “2025 is going to be a special one for us…”

Now, for the first time, Michelle has opened up about her pregnancy.

The couple are expecting their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pregnant Michelle Keegan wants to ‘enjoy being a mum’

Fans hoping to see more of Michelle on TV screens will be disappointed.

“I’m going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum. I’m never normally at home in the summer, I’ve always been away working, so I can’t wait,” Michelle revealed in a new interview with Grazia.

Before she gives birth, Michelle will wrap up filming the seventh and final series of Sky comedy Brassic.

I’m usually a savoury girl, but now I’m craving sugary stuff.

But her growing baby bump won’t make it on the TV screen as, according to Michelle, she’s hiding it with “lots of big jumpers and coats”. She added that she’s a “homebird”. And, as a result, is loving being up north – where the show is filmed – so she can see all her family and friends “before the baby comes”.

When it comes to the length of her maternity leave, Michelle revealed that, after filming wraps on Brassic she will be off till the end of the year. Then, she revealed, she’ll start work on “a big new job” that she’s sworn to secrecy over.

‘Cravings’

As expected, the actress is having some serious cravings during her pregnancy. Her choice she said is “sugary stuff”.

“I’m usually a savoury girl, but now I’m craving sugary stuff. I’ll eat a chocolate bar while walking around the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout,” she quipped.

Michelle also shut down rumours that she is having a baby boy, insisting that she and husband Mark Wright do not know the sex of their unborn baby yet.

Michelle on ‘new priorities’

What’s more, with Michelle and Mark celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this coming May, Michelle shared what they have planned. She said: “We talked about it last year, but obviously things have changed now. We’ve got new priorities.”

Michelle also opened up about how she plans to be when she becomes a parent. Talking to the publication, she revealed how her parents broke up when she was nine but “it didn’t affect” Michelle or her siblings as they “felt so loved”.

She added that they are “great parents who gave us a great childhood”. And, offering an insight into how she’ll parent her baby when she becomes a mum, Michelle added: “As long as a child feels loved and safe, you can’t go far wrong,” she said.

Read more: Inside Michelle Keegan’s baby shower – countryside venue, gifts for guests and famous face ‘missing’ from celebrations