Inside Michelle Keegan’s baby shower – countryside venue, gifts for guests and famous face ‘missing’ from celebrations

Michelle Keegan pulled out all the stops for what appeared to be her baby shower at the weekend.

The actress and husband Mark Wright announced they were expecting their first baby last month. The showbiz couple have been together for more than 10 years – and got married in 2015.

And at the weekend, it looked like Michelle’s nearest and dearest threw a gorgeous baby shower for the TV star.

She gave fans a peek inside her brunch (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan thrown ‘baby shower’ by pals

On Sunday (February 2) Michelle took to her Instagram to give fans a peek inside what looked like her baby shower.

The intimate brunch took place up north, at the Barnshaw Smithy restaurant in Mobberley, as MailOnline reports.

Inside, a wooden table was decorated with white candles and elegant vases filled with white gypsophila. The flower is also known as baby’s breath, so perhaps gave a nod to the brunch being more than just a brunch…

As a treat for her guests, individual iced cookies as well as a tiny gift box were also placed at each seat on the table.

The brunch happened up North (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan on ‘cutest’ day

Captioning the slew of sweet snaps, Michelle wrote: “Cuuuuutest surprise brunch with my northern lot.”

She also revealed that the event had been organised with the help of her friend Katie Fearnehough as well as an event planning company.

The TV star looked incredible (Credit: Instagram)

Pregnancy glow

Proving she’s got the pregnancy glow, Michelle looked stunning in another clip she re-shared by her make-up artist.

Posing for the camera, Michelle rocked a full face of glam and wore her famous chocolate tresses in loose waves.

Who was missing from the baby shower?

However, one notable face that appeared to be missing from Michelle’s baby shower was Mark’s sister Jess.

Mark – who lives in Essex with Michelle – uploaded a video to his Instagram on Sunday (February 2) – showing fans how he spent his Sunday.

As well as going on an early-morning run, he enjoyed some family time with his famous brood – including Jess, who made an appearance in the video.

