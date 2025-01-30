Pregnant Michelle Keegan enjoys pampering session and declares ‘this will be a good year’

Pregnant Michelle Keegan has given fans an update ahead of the birth of her first baby.

The 37-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright.

They’ve been married for more than nine years and previously revealed they were “constantly frustrated” over questions about their plans to start a family.

Now, a month after announcing her pregnancy in a dreamy Instagram pic, Michelle has revealed how she’s taking care of her growing bump…

Pregnant Michelle Keegan shares update

Fans of the star hailed her “pregnancy glow” in a series of pictures she posted to Instagram last night (January 29).

Sharing an update on how her month has been, the Ten Pound Poms actress first shared a selfie, before giving an insight into how she’s taking care of herself as her pregnancy progresses.

Michelle could also be seen enjoying plenty of downtime with a coffee date, a trip to the spa and a relaxing bathtime routine to pamper her bump at home.

This will be a good year.

She also showed a range of items she’s been using, including “bump butter” and “bump sheet mask” from Rochelle Humes’ pregnancy care brand My Little Coco.

In the following selfie, Michelle could be seen posing with a face mask on, clad in a white robe. The same post also features a very brief clip with husband Mark, as the couple are seen walking together.

Michelle jumped on The Traitors hype, too, sharing a pic of herself eating dinner in front of an episode of the BBC show.

The former Corrie star concluded her round-up of January with the caption: “This will be a good year.”

Michelle’s fans send love

Michelle’s friends and followers have sent her love as she prepares for motherhood.

Rochelle, founder of the pregnancy care range in Michelle’s post, wrote in the comments: “The best kind of self care.”

Sister-in-law Jess Wright shared a three red heart emojis in reaction to the post. Mark’s mother, Carol Wright, also wrote: “Glowing my darling. Good times coming this way.”

Meanwhile, fitness influencer, Krissy Cela, called Michelle a “pretty angel”.

‘A special year’

Michelle’s pregnancy style has also gathered a lot of attention. Her Instagram posts are flooded with comments of fans praising her “perfect” wardrobe to complimenting the baby bump.

While announcing their pregnancy, the couple declared: “2025 is going to be a special one for us.” However, neither of them have revealed the due date for their baby.

