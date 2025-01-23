Michelle Keegan recently shared that she is pregnant with her first child – and now she’s given us a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

After years of batting off questions over whether she and hubby Mark were looking to welcome their own bundle of joy, the pitter patter of little feet is just around the corner for the famous pair.

However, one thing we know about Michelle is she’s one fashionable star. And that’s certainly not changed during her pregnancy. As a result, fans are clamouring over her latest outfits, with many praising her chic maternity style.

Michelle shared her pregnancy news at the end of December (Credit: ITV)

Pregnant Michelle Keegan shows off bump

Fans have been left gobsmacked over just how radiant Michelle is looking despite being in the throws of pregnancy. Michelle shared her news on December 29 in a dreamy photoshoot with her husband, Mark Wright.

The star showed off her bump in the now viral photo and declared: “2025 is going to be a special one for us…”

Since then, she has been sharing some sneak peeks into her maternity wardrobe. Last night (January 23), Michelle shared a selection of snaps with her followers, where she could be seen rocking some trendy-yet-comfortable outfits – ideal for frosty January!

Michelle wrote in the caption: “This weeks fits so far.” In one pic she snapped a mirror selfie sporting an all-grey tracksuit with a slightly cropped fit, complemented by a wooly beanie.

It was here that Michelle showed off a glimpse of her growing baby bump. Judging by the date of the initial announcement, Michelle is likely well past three months into her pregnancy and is probably in her second trimester.

According to MedicalNewsToday, the actress may have started to feel the baby move and she could be feeling more energetic.

This is also the time where most people transition into wearing maternity clothes!

Fans react to Michelle Keegan’s maternity style

In the following image, Michelle posed in a chocolate ensemble made up of a matching top and trousers and paired with elegant pointed-toe heels.

In the third snap, Michelle wore grey trousers, casual trainers and an elegant Bardot-style jumper.

Obviously, fans were left very impressed with Michelle’s laid-back approach to maternity clothing. One complimented: “Looking beautiful as always.”

Style queen.

“Always looks elegant, stylish, smart,” praised another.

“Gorgeous. Love your outfits,” added a third and another penned: “Style queen.”

“Glowing girl,” gushed a fifth.

This isn’t the first time Michelle has shared her stylish maternity outfits. Just days after her pregnancy announcement, the Fool Me Once star took her Stories to share her love for “sunny winter days” and gave a glimpse into how she is wrapping up.

Michelle has been sharing updates to social media (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle hits back at Brassic ‘axe’ claims

Meanwhile, rumours have been swirling over what’s next for the actress as headlines claimed beloved show Brassic, where Michelle has portrayed character Erin since it started in 2019, is getting the boot.

Michelle hit back on social media, stating: “And just for the record…Brassic has not been ‘AXED’ or ‘cancelled’ it’s come to a natural end after 6 fantastic seasons and we’re currently in the middle of making the 7th and final season.” [sic]

Michelle concluded: “Sending love to all the Brassic fans out there.”

