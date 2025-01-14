Lauren Goodger breaks silence on ex Mark Wright’s baby news and sends message to his family

Lauren Goodger has spoken out for the first time on ex Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s baby news.

TV star Mark and his actress wife Michelle confirmed they were expecting their first baby last month. The showbiz couple have been together for more than 10 years – and got married in 2015.

Following the baby news, reports claimed that Mark’s ex Lauren – who he was with for 12 years – had been left upset and devastated.

Now, Lauren has set the record straight, insisting she is “not obsessed with him” and issuing a defiant vow that her life “will carry on” regardless.

TOWIE stars Lauren and Mark were together for more than a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lauren Goodger admits ‘life will carry on’ amid Mark Wright baby news

Former golden couple of reality TV, Mark and Lauren dated back in the 2000s and even got engaged. However, after 12 years together they broke up in 2012.

Mark went on to find love with Michelle – with the pair now expecting their first child. Lauren, meanwhile, is a mum to daughter Larose – born in 2021. Sadly, she lost her daughter Lorena after giving birth following complications in July 2022.

And, in a recent interview, Lauren addressed Mark’s baby news.

In it, she shared her reaction to Michelle’s pregnancy. And what she said may come as a shock to those who still believe Lauren’s a bitter ex.

“I get it – people will always be fascinated because Mark and I were on TV together and I always seem to get dragged back into stories about him. But how can I be devastated?” she told Closer magazine.

Michelle and Mark are expecting their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lauren Goodger ‘not obsessed’ with Mark Wright

Insisting there is no bad blood, Lauren continued: “I’m so happy he’s going to be a dad, and I mean it. I’ve fallen in love and had two kids since and he’s a married man. It doesn’t affect my life whether Mark is having a baby, I’m not obsessed with him, my life will carry on,” she said defiantly.

The reality TV star also issued a sweet message to Mark’s family.

There’s no bad feeling on my part.

In a comment that’ll doubtless shock those who’re convinced Lauren is still harbouring feelings for Mark, she shared: “I wish Mark and his family well and I’m sure [Mark’s mum] Carol’s over the moon. There’s no bad feeling on my part.”

Read more: Mark Wright shares his beloved grandad’s final gesture to him before he ‘fell asleep forever’

So what do you think of Lauren’s statement? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.