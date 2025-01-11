Mark Wright has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to his beloved Grandad Eddie, days after his death.

Eddie’s death was announced earlier this week, with Mark responding to sister Jess’ tribute with a short message.

However, now he has paid his own full tribute, sharing a picture of himself and Eddie suited and booted and revealed the last words selfless Eddie said to his beloved grandson.

Mark Wright has revealed his final moments with his grandad before his death (Credit: Splash News)

Mark Wright pays heartfelt tribute to his grandad

Posting a picture of the pair on Instagram today, Mark said: “For the 37 years that I have known you Grandad, I wondered and even asked you when I was a little boy numerous times ‘when do you think you will go to heaven?’

“I posed this question often, because I dreaded it so much,” Mark said.

He continued: “I’ve had messages from hundreds of people, some I haven’t seen in over 20 years. EVERY message has the same words written in some way. GENTLEMAN – KIND – LEGEND!! All these things you were and more.”

Mark was chuffed his grandad said yes to his Vegas stag do (Credit: Instagram)

Continuing his tribute, the former TOWIE star said: “You loved your family so much and your biggest success is how close we all are and how many of us there is. You never got angry, you backed us no matter what, you never said no – even when I asked you to come on my stag do in Vegas at 83.”

Mark then added: “You still hold the record for the only person ever to order a cup of tea in a Vegas nightclub at 2am.”

Eddie’s final goodbye to grandson Mark

Continuing his tribute, Mark said: “If you told us off for being little [bleep]s growing up, you’d apologise. You waved us off from the window every time we left your house.”

He then shared some of his final moments with Eddie: “And even three hours before you fell asleep forever, short of breath and not much energy left, you uttered the words: ‘Il come down and see you off son.’

“That sums you up, you put EVERYONE first.”

Thank you Grandad for everything. I’m so grateful I got to love you.

Mark then added: “You made everyone feel so special and left a lasting impression on everyone I know. My friends love you, my wife loves you and everyone you met loves you.

“Grandad you can never be replaced because you were one in a million, but we can make sure your legacy lives on.”

Mark promised to look after his grandmother for Eddie (Credit: Instagram)

He then pledged: “I will continue to be the gentleman you taught me to be, will look after Nanny and continue to make you proud. Because one thing is for sure, you were my biggest supporter.”

Finishing his tribute, Mark added: “Thank you Grandad for everything. I’m so grateful I got to love you, be your mate, that you were my teacher, my boxing coach, my taxi driver, my idol. MY GRANDAD EDDIE you legend. I LOVE YOU FOREVER.”

