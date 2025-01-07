Mark Wright’s beloved grandfather has sadly died – just weeks after he revealed wife Michelle Keegan is pregnant.

TV star Mark and actress wife Michelle Keegan confirmed their baby news last month. The showbiz couple have been together for more than 10 years – and got married in 2015.

However, Mark has now suffered a tragic family loss as his grandfather Eddie died this week.

Mark Wright suffers family loss after Michelle Keegan baby news

The news of Mark’s grandad’s death was confirmed on Tuesday (January 7) by a spokesperson for Mark.

He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.

They told MailOnline: “Mark’s grandad passed away last night. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.”

Former champion boxer and paramedic Eddie was rushed to hospital last June after a fall, with the family heading over to be with him.

Mark Wright and grandad Eddie

Eddie made several TV appearances with the Wright family over the years. In 2019, he starred in Who Do You Think You Are? alongside grandson Mark.

“I’ve wanted to find out our family history forever, as my grandad has always guessed where we’re from. But nobody’s ever known,” Mark said at the time, revealing it was Eddie who motivated him to go on the show.

He added: “He was told my family of his that we were Italian and to be able to give this back to him is great. He’s done so much for us, he’s our king. It’s hard to repay him but this was that moment before it’s too late.”

TOWIE star Mark hasn’t yet commented on his grandfather’s death.

Mark and Michelle’s baby news

Eddie’s sad death comes after Mark confirmed wife Michelle is expecting their first baby.

Mark and Michelle posted a gorgeous picture to Instagram on December 29. In it, Michelle showed off her baby bump as the pair announced they’ll become parents in 2025.

Already rumours have swirled over the baby’s sex and even what they may name them. And earlier this month, Michelle broke her silence with a radiant snap, flaunting her glowing appearance.

The Fool Me Once star took her Stories to share her love for “sunny winter days”. It was here that she showed fans just what she’s wearing to wrap up her baby bump.

