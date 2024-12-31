Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright shared the wonderful news about a new addition to their family yesterday (December 30).

However, much before the Coronation Street actor and TOWIE star got together, Michelle had made some pretty brutal comments about the man who would later become her husband.

Before marrying Michelle, Mark was in an on-again and off-again relationship with his childhood sweetheart Lauren Goodger. At the time, his current wife had even taken a swipe at him, which has resurfaced years later.

They are excited to start a family (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan’s brutal remarks about Mark Wright

Mark and Lauren were still together when they appeared on TOWIE. Michelle, a fan of the show, had openly discussed the reality TV couple’s relationship in her 2011 column titled: Tut Tut Mark.

The actress wrote: “I love TOWIE! It’s one of those shows you don’t want to watch, but just can’t help turning on.”

She added: “I don’t know how Lauren can take Mark back so easily, though – it’s so cringe! I wouldn’t be able to get back with someone who’d slept with lots of girls I knew, but that’s just me.”

However, Michelle went on to date the same man a year later. They got hitched in 2015 and are welcoming their first baby in 2025.

Michelle was surprised Lauren ‘took him back’ (Credit: Shutterstock)

Inside Mark and Lauren Goodger’s relationship

The TOWIE stars met as teenagers and are said to have dated for over a decade before starring on the show. Their relationship ended in 2012; the same year Mark reportedly started dating Michelle.

Lauren was vocal about the great disappointment she experienced upon seeing Mark move on. Although she said she was “happy” for her ex, she was criticised for talking about her childhood boyfriend when he had moved on with Michelle.

We do see each other, but we don’t speak at all. It’s very, very strange

In one such instance, when the reality star told her social media followers that she made a “Wright choice over Mark”, her ex hit back.

Mark said: “It’s been well over 2 years and it still continues. I find it so disrespectful to myself but more importantly, my fiance. Be a proper woman.

“Please leave me out of your public conversations, stop embarrassing yourself. Start having some respect and MOVE ON,” he fumed.

Lauren thinks ‘love from childhood’ doesn’t go away (Credit: We Need to Talk/ YouTube)

Lauren on awkward encounters with Mark

As with all exes, things are “awkward” between Lauren and Mark, to date. After an unexpected run-in with her former beau, she told the Mirror in September: “We do see each other, but we don’t speak at all. It’s very, very strange. I would happily say hello, but if I’m not wanted somewhere, I shut off.”

She added: “We go to the same gym and stuff, and we don’t live far from each other. I’ve stood next to him in a queue before at the gym and it is awkward.”

In a different conversation with Married at First Sight guru Paul, Lauren confessed that she doesn’t “think that sort of love from childhood goes away.” But she claims she’s “happy” for Mark and Michelle, with whom he’s starting a new family.

Meanwhile, she dated footballer Charles Dury from 2020 until sometime in 2021. They share a daughter named Larose. The couple tragically lost their second daughter Lorena, who was a stillborn baby.

They split soon after their baby girl’s passing and Charles was charged with allegedly “assaulting” Lauren the day after their daughter’s funeral.

Couple announces pregnancy

The Heart Radio presenter and his actress wife took to Instagram on December 29 to share the exciting news about their pregnancy.

The Corrie star clad in a chic outfit is seen cradling her baby bump as Mark walks towards her. The caption said: “2025 is going to be a special one for us.”

