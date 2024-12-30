Sam Faiers congratulates ex Mark Wright as Michelle Keegan’s pregnancy announced

Michelle Keegan announced her pregnancy last night (December 29) and one of husband Mark Wright’s exes has sent her well wishes to the couple.

Mark and Michelle posted a gorgeous picture to Instagram on Sunday night.

In it, Michelle showed off her baby bump as the pair announced they’ll become parents in 2025.

Michelle Keegan congratulated on pregnancy by Mark’s ex

After decades in the spotlight, the couple’s love lives have often come under scrutiny. Mark had high-profile relationships with TOWIE stars Lauren Goodger and Sam Faiers before marrying Michelle. Michelle, meanwhile, was engaged to Max George.

Now Sam has sent her congratulations to the expectant parents with a sweet message on their Instagram post.

Huge congratulations.

Sam, who has three children with boyfriend Paul Knightley, was among the many sending their well wishes to Michelle and Mark.

She posted a red love heart and wrote: “Huge congratulations.” She also posted a kiss at the end of her message.

Sam’s sister Billie also commented. She wrote: “Huge congratulations to you both. Lots of love xxx.”

Sam Faiers shared her congratulations to Mark and Michelle (Credit: Cover Images)

Max George breaks silence

Lauren Goodger doesn’t appear to have commented or liked the post. Max George, meanwhile, is now out of hospital following his pacemaker op and shared a post about his dog following ex Michelle’s baby announcement.

An hour after Michelle and Mark’s news was shared, Max posted a series of pictures of himself out on a dog walk. He captioned the shots: “Back on the streets… Felt great to have my first few steps outside for a while.. especially with my beautiful boy.”

Max and Michelle got together in December 2010. He proposed in June 2011. However, by early 2012 the pair had called it quits. He’s now dating EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

Max George has been on Instagram since the baby announcement but hasn’t commented (Credit: Splash News)

Sam’s relationship with Mark

Sam, meanwhile, revealed in her autobiography that she’d slept with Mark when she was 16 and he was 20.

“I don’t remember much about it, other than that it was quite simple and straightforward — we were too young and inexperienced for it to be anything more!” she wrote. “Nothing came of it anyway. I don’t think either of us was up for an actual relationship with the other.”

Their romance then played out on screen in TOWIE, with Sam telling Mark she was in love with him after he announced his engagement to Lauren Goodger.

She then snogged Joey Essex and Mark told her they couldn’t be together as he had to “try and think about his engagement at the moment”.

She later dumped him before he left to go and appear on I’m A Celebrity… in 2011.

As fans will know, Mark’s romance with Lauren also ended in tears. Lauren hasn’t publicly commented on Mark’s baby news.

