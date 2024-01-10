Michelle Keegan’s love life before Mark Wright – including Emmerdale heartthrob and X Factor star romance

Before Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan met Prince Charming Mark Wright, it’s fair to say she had a rather rocky love life.

The actress shot to fame in 2008 thanks to her role on Corrie. Since then, she’s not stopped in terms of her career! Michelle’s turned her hand to everything from period dramas to racy comedies.

She’s also starring in the new Netflix smash Fool Me Once. Michelle plays a woman whose husband has been murdered. However, in a shock twist, she learns he isn’t really dead…

But with over 15 years of being in the spotlight, Michelle has also lived out her personal life in the public eye. So who has Michelle dated in the past? And what Emmerdale hunk did she start a romance with? Keep reading to find out!

Michelle and Mark have been together for over 10 years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Michelle Keegan love life: Mark Wright

The actor and former TOWIE star Mark Wright are easily one of the nation’s fave celeb couples – and have been together for over a decade.

In 2013, she struck up a romance with Mark. The pair instantly fell head over heels and announced their engagement eight months after getting together.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 – and fast forward to more recent items, and they moved into their rather snazzy new crib in Essex.

However, former Michelle didn’t always have it so easy when it came to finding love…

Max was engaged to Michelle (Credit: ITV)

Max George dated Michelle Keegan

In 2010, Michelle started dating The Wanted pop star Max George. It didn’t take long for the pair to take the next step – and announced their engagement in June 2011.

However, Michelle and Max called it quits a year later. At the time, conflicting schedules were said to be the reason for their split – with Michelle filming Corrie and Max touring with The Wanted.

But Max later later admitted that it was his drinking that caused them to end things. He told The Sun: “Michelle had ended our relationship three months before anyone knew.

“I had a real problem with drinking too much and that was, without doubt, the downfall of our relationship. It made me a different person, even if I didn’t think it at the time.”

Michelle dated the soap star back in the day (Credit: ITV)

Anthony Quinlan

Back in 2006, Michelle dated Anthony Quinlan. The actor is best known for playing Hollyoaks hunk Gilly Roach and Emmerdale’s Pete Barton.

Michelle and Anthony were together for two years, between 2006 and 2008. At the time Anthony was in Hollyoaks.

When the two split, Anthony claimed it was amicable. He told OK Magazine in 2010: “We see each other every now and then. We were together for a couple of years. We’re still good friends.”

Anthony went on to date Strictly star Dianne Buswell however the pair split. He is now in a relationship with Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson.

The X Factor star dated Michelle for two years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Brad Howard

Singer Brad Howard appeared on X Factor in 2017 – and it didn’t take long for his personal life to hit the headlines. As it turns out the budding pop star actually dated Michelle for two years, before splitting in 2010.

Speaking about their relationship on Lorraine in 2017, Brad had nothing but kind words to say about his ex, Michelle. Host Lorraine Kelly said: “You used to go out with lovely Michelle.” Brad replied: “A long time ago, she’s a beautiful girl Michelle.

“She’s a great girl. Fair play to her, she’s doing amazing.” Continuing to gush, he said: “She’s a great girl and got a lovely personality.”

