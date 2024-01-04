It’s fair to say Fool Me Once Star Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s house is one fancy humble abode – and it even made the actress burst into tears when she first cast eyes on the completed renovation work!

The loved-up pair, who tied the knot in 2015, forked out a reported £1.3 million for the Essex mansion in 2019. And the duo have put their blood, sweat and tears into doing it up.

Now, it’s said to be worth £3.5 million and has been transformed into a jaw-dropping white Georgian-style home. And the inside is just as impressive as the outside!

So how many bedrooms does the house have? Is there a pool? And why did it make Michelle cry?

Michelle and Mark’s pad is jaw-dropping (Credit: Shutterstock)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s house is just stunning

After years of renovation, Mark and Michelle’s pad was finally completed in August last year. And to celebrate they threw an epic housewarming party called Marchella.

Complete with stunning grounds and plenty of balloons, the pair shared snaps of their party, which took place next to their gigantic outdoor pool, on social media.

As for the interior of the mansion, there’s five bedrooms, a bar, a gym and a cinema room.

Oh, and also a sauna and steam room – because why not?!

His and her bathrooms

Proving they really are couple goals, Mark and Michelle even have their very own his-and-hers bathroom.

Looking just like a five-star spa, the pair have kitted it out with dual sinks, a rainfall walk-in shower and a huge free-standing bath.

And with both Michelle and Mark being mega stars, you’d expect them have a dressing room. And theirs does not disappoint!

The entire room is cream-coloured and features seats for when the pair get ready. There’s also light-up areas and exposed shelving, amping up the style factor completely.

Michelle Keegan ‘burst into tears’ seeing her and Mark’s home

With all the work Michelle and Mark put into their epic Essex mansion, it’s no surprise that it means a lot to them.

I couldn’t speak for five minutes.

In an interview with The Guardian, Michelle recently recalled how she hadn’t seen the house for months when she was out in Australia. Michelle at the time was filming BBC’s drama Ten Pound Poms.

But when she returned she was overcome with emotion at what she saw. The former Corrie star revealed: “I hadn’t seen the house for months. And when I walked in, Mark had lit all the candles and… I couldn’t speak for five minutes. He was like: ‘What do you think?'”

Michelle then confessed: “I couldn’t find the words to say how I felt, because I was so overwhelmed. I just burst out crying.” The actress then noted how she still gets emotional about it, as they’ve both “worked really hard for it”.

Michelle added: “We’ve had to make a lot of sacrifices, I missed lots of milestones in my life due to work. Mark went to LA and we spent months apart, which was hard. But, it’s worth it.”

