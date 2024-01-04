Mark Wright has issued the sweetest tribute to wife Michelle Keegan following the success of her new TV series Fool Me Once.

The pair are easily one of the showbiz world’s much-loved couples. Since first striking up a romance in 2012, Michelle and Mark have gone from strength to strength.

And now, with Michelle’s new Netflix drama released this week, TOWIE star Mark had nothing but kind words to say about his wife.

Mark has gushed over his wife Michelle (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once

On Monday (January 1) Fool Me Once dropped on Netflix. The thriller stars Michelle as Maya Stern whose husband, Joe, has been brutally murdered.

However, Maya is shocked when footage from a camera in her house reveals a man is in her home, and that man is her own husband who is supposed to be dead… The thriller unfolds as Maya tries to learn the shocking secrets behind why her husband isn’t really dead. Joanna Lumley stars as Joe’s overly protective mother, Judith Burkett.

And amid the release, Mark was quick to cheer his missus on – via a heartfelt and adorable Instagram post.

Taking to his social media, Mark shared a series of snaps of Michelle from the show. In the caption, he gushed over the former Coronation Street star and spoke out about her dedication and commitment.

Michelle is winning rave reviews for her performance (Credit: Netflix)

Mark Wright gushes over Michelle Keegan

He penned: “I can’t tell you how happy and proud I am for this incredible woman I call my wife. It’s hard for people outside to see the work that goes into an actor’s life behind the scenes to get to the top.

“People might think that it comes easy, they just roll up and do their job. But it couldn’t be further from the truth. Watching her nerves leaving the soap that made her over a decade ago, trying so hard to be taken seriously as an actor, moving into big serious dramas as her career has moved forward has been such an important thing to her.”

People might think that it comes easy, they just roll up and do their job. But it couldn’t be further from the truth.

Mark added: “The hours and hours late at night reading scripts, after 15 hour days, attacking emotional and mentally draining scenes, living away from her family on the other side of the world, being told no, no and no time after time, worrying that her performance is going to be slandered in the media after all of the above, believe me isn’t easy but she keeps going and keeps growing, always smiling!!”

He continued: “To see how FOOL ME ONCE is being loved all round the world and how Michelle’s performance is being praised makes me feel so proud and even emotional. This is your time babe. This is what it’s all been for, keep shining girl your biggest fan is right here behind you, all the way!!”

Fans swoon over Mark’s caption about Michelle

Fans of the pair, and also their showbiz pals, were quick to respond to Mark’s adorable post. One follower said: “Awww Mark!! This caption is SO adorable the love you have for @michkeegan is mesmerising and how you’re her biggest fan!”

Someone else added: “I LOVE this Mark. She is utterly amazing, beautiful inside and out and one of the finest actors. She’s a real gem.”

Meanwhile fellow TOWIE star James Argent also penned: “She’s the best.” While This Morning star Alison Hammond commented a slew of love heart emojis.

Fool Me Once is streaming on Netflix now.

