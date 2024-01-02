Michelle Keegan in profile – former Corrie star who’s married to Mark Wright and setting Netflix on fire in Fool Me Once

It’s fair to say that Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan has become one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in the UK – and she’s not slowing down anytime soon!

The Northern beauty shot to fame on ITV’s Coronation Street, playing the iconic barmaid Tina McIntyre. Since then, Michelle’s rise to stardom has been amazing to watch. She’s turned her hand to everything from period dramas to racy comedies. (She’s also managed to bag a hunky reality star as her hubby – alright for some, eh?!)

At the moment, she’s starring in the new Netflix show Fool Me Once – and viewers are in for a rollercoaster of a ride! Michelle is playing a woman whose husband has been murdered. However, in a shock twist, she learns he isn’t really dead…

So why did Michelle quit Coronation Street? And who is she married to? Keep scrolling to find out!

Where is Michelle Keegan from?

Michelle was born in Stockport, Greater Manchester to parents Michael Keegan and Jackie Turner.

She attended St Patrick’s RC High School in Eccles and later on the Manchester School of Acting. Fellow Corrie legend Suranne Jones also studied here too.

Before bagging her first acting role on Corrie, she worked at Selfridges in the Trafford Centre on a make-up counter. She also had a job at Manchester Airport as a check-in agent.

Why did Michelle Keegan leave Corrie?

After her second-ever audition, Michelle was offered the role of Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street. She made her debut in 2008 and instantly became a hit with viewers.

Over the years, she had plenty of dramatic storylines. But in 2014, Michelle left the soap for good when Tina was sadly killed off.

At the time of her departure from the soap 10 years ago, Michelle said: “I have had the most amazing six years at Coronation Street and it was such a difficult decision to leave.

“But I felt it was the right time for me to make the next step in my career. I will miss Tina and will always be grateful to ITV and Coronation Street for giving me such an amazing role to play for my first-ever acting job.”

How tall is Michelle Keegan and how old is she?

Michelle was born on the 3rd of June 1987 – making her 36 years old. And she’s not just famous for her impeccable acting skills. Her stunning appearance has left her fans swooning – and even helped bag her a few awards, including FHM’s Sexiest Woman in the World in 2015.

But many fans have been left questioning her height. So, how tall is Michelle Keegan? Well, the actress is 1.63 metres tall, meaning in feet she is 5ft 3 in.

What’s Michelle Keegan been in?

After leaving Corrie, it didn’t take long for Michelle to bag a new acting gig. In 2016, she starred in BBC’s Our Girl, replacing fellow soap star Lacey Turner.

She’s also starred in the likes of ITV’s Tina and Bobby, as well as Sky’s comedy Brassic which is set to air its sixth series this year.

Alongside acting, Michelle has her own successful clothing line with Very.

Are Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright married?

It’s not just her career that’s gone from strength to strength. Her personal life is going just as amazing.

In 2013, she struck up a romance with TOWIE star Mark Wright. The pair instantly fell head over heels and announced their engagement eight months after getting together.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 – and recently moved into their rather snazzy new crib.

Michelle Keegan slated Mark Wright before they got together

Despite being one of the showbiz world’s much-loved couples, Michelle once made several digs about Mark – before they got together

In her column for Love It! magazine back in 2011, Michelle spoke out about Mark’s behaviour on TOWIE. At the time, he was in an on/off relationship with Lauren Goodger.

In the column, entitled “Tut Tut, Mark!”, Michelle said: “I love TOWIE! It’s one of those shows you don’t want to watch, but just can’t help turning on.”

As Closer reports, she then continued: “I don’t know how Lauren can take Mark back so easily, though – it’s so cringe! I wouldn’t be able to get back with someone who’d slept with lots of girls I knew, but that’s just me.”

Michelle Keegan’s secret health battle

In 2018, Michelle opened up about her secret battle with anxiety. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she revealed she can often feel anxious over the smallest of things.

“I get it quite a lot over little things. It comes in waves” she admitted. Michelle then added: “I use breathing techniques, or I go to the gym. That always helps me. I sweat it out and feel better and lighter.”

What’s Michelle Keegan doing now?

Michelle’s latest role is in the psychological thriller Fool Me Once. The new Harlan Coben adaptation is the eighth novel that Netflix has adapted by the author.

The show follows a woman named Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) whose husband, Joe, has been brutally murdered. When her husband dies, Maya becomes extra protective of her young daughter and installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her.

Maya is shocked when footage from the camera reveals a man is in her house, and that man is her own husband who is supposed to be dead…

The thriller unfolds as Maya tries to learn the shocking secrets behind why her husband isn’t really dead. Joanna Lumley stars as Joe’s overly protective mother, Judith Burkett.

Fool Me Once is available to watch on Netflix now.

