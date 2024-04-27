BGT hosts Ant and Dec on their world coming ‘crashing down’ after Byker Grove axe: ‘It’s like you’re being sacked again’

Ant and Dec felt like their world was “crashing down” after the BGT hosts were previously “sacked” from a telly job.

Before becoming national treasures and TV’s go-to presenting duo, Ant and Dec shot to fame on Byker Grove. It was originally broadcast between 1989 and 2006 and told the story of a youth club in Newcastle.

However, after four years, the Geordie lads were written out of the CBBC show – leaving the pair devastated at the time.

The pair were gutted when they were ‘sacked’ from the show (Credit: Shuttertstock)

BGT hosts Ant and Dec on Byker Grove

For four years, Ant and Dec played PJ and Duncan on yeh show. But in 1993, the pair were “sacked.” Speaking to Audible, Ant and Dec shared how they felt their world was “crashing down” when they got told about their Byker Grove axe.

Our world crashing down around us

“We ended up getting written out of the programme because we were getting too old – we were turning 17, 18,” Dec shared.

The lads shot to fame on a children’s TV show becoming national treasures (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Ant and Dec felt ‘world was crashing down’

Dec added: “And getting the news that we were getting written out, our world crashing down around us and not knowing what we were going to do next.”

It didn’t take long for the boys to stay jobless though. Dec revealed: “And then we got offered a record contract.”

Ant and Dec reflect on Byker Grove

At the time of the interview, Ant and Dec had penned their memoir, Once Upon a Thyme. And it seems reminiscing on their Byker Grove exit took the boys right back.

It’s like you’re being sacked again from Byker Grove

“As you’re going through it and writing down these stories and reading the stories for the audiobook, it brings back those old feelings again,” Dec said.

Ant quipped: “It’s like you’re being sacked again from Byker Grove.”

Ant and Dec’s pop career

Following their Byker Grove axe, Ant and Dec had a short-lived pop career. Proving they’re not just actors, the boys, as PJ & Duncan, released several hits including the 1994 tune Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble. But according to Ant, he knew even that career “wouldn’t last forever.”

I think we knew it wouldn’t last forever

“We were kind of playing at it, if you know what I mean. We knew we didn’t grow up wanting to become pop stars. And here was an opportunity that fell into our lap and we just enjoyed it,” Ant revealed.

The TV presenter added: “But I think we knew it wouldn’t last forever. So we had fun with it and saw it for what it was.”

