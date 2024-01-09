Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan admits ‘panic’ over fear of ‘never working again’

Fool Me Once has left Netflix viewers gripped since it dropped online at the start of the month, but its star Michelle Keegan has admitted she always worries she won’t work again after projects.

Michelle, who stars as main character Maya in the psychological thriller, says that her imposter syndrome makes her feel like every job will be her last.

She has opened up on her experience with the condition in a candid new interview.

Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, Michelle said: “I suffer a lot with imposter syndrome.

“I will be doing a job and as soon as I wrap on a job I’m like, ‘Right, well I’m never going to work again. That was good while it lasted, that’s it, that’s me done.’

“I always have that slight panic, no matter what I’ve finished or if I’m going to go on to something else, I always have that slight panic.”

Michelle spoke on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Fool Me Once: Michelle Keegan’s imposter syndrome

Ferne sympathised: “I think this industry breeds that sort of insecurity. I think maybe more specifically for women. Often you’re sort of pitted against other women.

“I’m not talking about you necessarily but all women are sort of pitted against other women, and that makes you sort of get slightly feared up. Obviously the nature of the job is you get some jobs and you don’t get some jobs.”

Michelle also revealed she was starting a new job in February that will take her up to the summer.

But she has “no idea” what she will be doing after that.

She says not knowing what her next job will be “is exciting but I also still have the fear”.

Fans are raving over Michelle’s performance in Fool Me Once (Credit: Netflix)

Fans go wild for Michelle in Netflix hit

Viewers of Fool Me Once have been going wild for Michelle’s work in the series.

One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Michelle Keegan is a dead good actress.

“Love her in this Netflix show #FoolMeOnce. I want her to have her own Bond/Reacher/Wick/MI action empire.”

A second posted: “What an actress Michelle Keegan is! All cast were great & story kept me hooked until the final credits.”

In addition, a further viewer penned: “It’s so cool to see Michelle Keegan in the #1 show on Netflix because I’ve loved her since Coronation Street.”

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix now.

